Larger entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £232
Lambs sold to £173. Ewes sold to £232.
Lambs - Downpatrick Texel 28kg £173, Belfast Texel 28kg £170.50, Dromore Texel 30kg £170, Downpatrick 5 Texel 27kg £168, Comber 9 Texel 26kg £165, Ballykinlar 34 Texel 25kg £164.50, Downpatrick 7 Texel 25kg £163, Crossgar 8 Texel 24kg £162.50, Dromore 2 Texel 25kg £161.50, Strangford 8 Charollais 26kg £161.50, Ballygowan 12 Texel 25kg £161, Greyabbey Texel 22kg £160, Newtownards 12 Texel 23kg £159.50, Crossgar 18 Texel 24kg £159.50, Lisburn 25 Texel 24kg £159.50, Killinchy 14 Charollais 24kg £159, Greyabbey 28 Texel 23kg £158.50, Greyabbey 7 Charollais 25kg £158, Newtownards 20 Texel 24kg £157.50, Ballywalter 13 Texel 23kg £157, Killinchy 10 Texel 23kg £157, Downpatrick 13 Texel 23kg £157, Ballyhalbert 15 Texel 23kg £156.50, Comber 20 Texel 23kg £155.50, Downpatrick 20 Charollais 23kg £155.50, Greyabbey 24 Texel 23kg £155.50, Comber 4 Texel 22kg £155, Downpatrick 18 Texel 22kg £155, Newtownards 22 Texel 22kg £154.50, Downpatrick 28 Charollais 23kg £154.50, Seaforde 20 Texel 23kg £154, Belfast 26 Texel 22kg £153.50, Ballykinlar 28 Texel 23kg £153.50, Downpatrick 23 Texel 23kg £153, Lisburn 16 Texel 22kg £152.50, Greyabbey 14 Texel 22kg £152.50, Strangford 18 Texel 22kg £152, Ballynahinch 18 Texel 22kg £151.50, Newtownards 25 Suffolk 23kg £150, Ballynahinch 14 Texel 21kg £149.50, Ballywalter 20 Charollais 22kg £149.50, Lisburn 18 Charollais 22kg £149.50, Ballygowan 10 Texel 21kg £149, Downpatrick 27 Charollais 22kg £159, Comber 13 Charollais 22kg £148, Newtownards 15 Charollais 21kg £147.50, Downpatrick 14 Texel 21kg £147, Carrowdore 17 Suffolk 22kg £146.50, Hillsborough 5 Suffolk 21kg £146, Downpatrick 18 Texel 21kg £146, Kircubbin 12 Texel 20kg £145, Downpatrick 20 Texel 21kg £145, Ballywalter 15 Texel 20kg £144.50, Downpatrick 18 Texel 21kg £144.50, Strangford 17 Texel 21kg £143.50, Comber 12 Suffolk 21kg £141.50, Killinchy 16 Texel 20kg £140, Downpatrick 21 Texel 20kg £138 and Dromore 14 Charollais 20kg £137.
Ewes - Kircubbin Texel £232, Lisburn 4 Texel £230, 4 Suffolk £198, Comber 3 Texel £228, Killinchy 5 Suffolk £218, 5 Suffolk £202, Carryduff 8 Suffolk £210, Crossgar Suffolk £205, 4 Suffolk £194, Lisburn 9 Suffolk £200, Downpatrick 5 Suffolk £200, 7 Suffolk £188, Greyabbey 2 Texel £198, Strangford 2 Texel £192, Lisburn 5 Texel £190, Kircubbin Texel £190, Newtownards 4 Suffolk £188, Millisle 4 Mule £188, Newtownards 5 Texel £188, Millisle 8 Suffolk £188, Downpatrick 10 Suffolk £185, Comber 6 £179, Comber 6 Mule £170, Comber 11 Suffolk £170, 6 Suffolk £166, Dromore 8 Suffolk £168 and Lisburn 6 Suffolk £165, 5 Mule £162, 7 Mule £158.
Wednesday’s cattle sale at Saintfield Mart sold to a steady trade for all types of stock.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2940 for a 750kg Charolais bullock, £392 per 100kg.
Friesian heifers sold to £2448 for a 770kg, £319 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2433 for a 790kg Limousin, £308 per 100kg.
Leading prices - Ballynahinch Charolais bullocks 750kg £392 £2940, 740kg £392 £2900, Ballynahinch Limousin heifers 660kg £384 £2535, 680kg £364 £2475, 550kg £400 £2200, 520kg £394 £2048, Downpatrick Friesian heifers 770kg £318 £2448, 600kg £308 £1848, Castlewellan Limousin cow 790kg £308 £2433, Downpatrick Charolais bullocks 650kg £366 £2379, 620kg £380 £2356, 670kg £350 £2345, 710kg £330 £2343, 590kg £390 £2301, 650kg £348 £2262, 630kg £332 £2092, Downpatrick Belgian Blue cows 790kg £298 £2354, 760kg £292 £2220, Saintfield Limousins heifers 600kg £382 £2292, 600kg £380 £2280, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus cow 780kg £288 £2247, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus heifers 660kg £340 £2244, 680kg £324 £2203, 610kg £360 £2196, 630kg £346 £2180, 580kg £350 £2065, Downpatrick Limousin cows 770kg £282 £2171, 710kg £295 £2095, Fleckvieh cow 760kg £266 £2022, 770kg £248 £1909 and Comber Friesian cows 670kg £245 £1641, 630kg £254 £1600, 600kg £266 £1596, 670kg £238 £1594, 690kg £228 £1573, 660kg £238 £1570.
Bullocks: Sold to £2570 for a 720kg Limousin.
Leading prices - Comber Limousins/Shorthorns 720kg £2570, 700kg £2520, 650kg £2380, Hillsborough Belgian Blues 570kg £2060, 550kg £1980, 540kg £1880, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1870, 460kg £1760, 420kg £1690, 440kg £1680, Downpatrick Limousins 400kg £1690, 360kg £1540 and Comber Limousins 420kg £1660, 400kg £1630, 370kg £1610, 400kg £1600.
Heifers: sold to £2150 for a 540kg Limousin.
Leading prices - Carryduff Limousins 540kg £2150, 500kg £2010, Lisburn Charolais 500kg £2040, Downpatrick Limousins 500kg £1880, 440kg £1570, Ballywalter Limousin 450kg £1760, Downpatrick Belgian Blues 470kg £1730, 450kg £1540, 410kg £1520, 370kg £1480, Comber Limousin 530kg £1710, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1640 and Downpatrick Limousins 440kg £1560, 400kg £1550, 370kg £1480.
Suckled calved: Sold to £1740 for a 450kg Charolais heifer.
Leading prices - Comber Charolais heifers 450kg £1740, 470kg £1700, 390kg £1640, Charolais bullocks 360kg £1700, 340kg £1660, Ballynahinch Aberdeen Angus bull 410kg £1570 and Newtownards Charolais bullock 340kg £1550, Charolais heifer £340kg £1460.
