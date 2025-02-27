Larne’s Clearer Twist expands into UK Off-trade

Clearer Twist, a pioneering mixer brand from Northern Ireland, is expanding into the UK off-trade market with its game-changing range.

INNOVATIVE Larne-based mixer brand Clearer Twist has entered the market in Great Britain with its unique high-alkaline formula soft drink.

The pioneering mixer brand is expanding into the mainland off-trade market with its game-changing range.

Standing out in a crowded category, Clearer Twist is the only mixer brand in the UK to use high-alkaline water, delivering a naturally sweet taste with less sugar, fewer calories, and no compromise on flavour.

The Clearer Twist range features three flavours: French Pink, Tonic Water, and Ginger Ale – designed to be enjoyed neat or paired with full strength and non-alcholic spirits and aperitifs. Each 200ml bottle is topped with a distinctive twist cap, enhancing convenience for consumers.

Already available through Best Extra Cash and Carry, Brityard (London), and Henderson’s Food Service at Mallusk, Clearer Twist is set for major retail expansion in 2025, with new stockists to be announced this spring.

Behind Clearer Twist are Ross Lazaroo-Hood (co-founder and co-chairman) and Sitki Gelmen (co-founder and co-chairman), who bring extensive beverage industry expertise. Their vision was clear: to disrupt the market with a high quality mixer available to all.

Lazaroo-Hood says: “The mixer sector is competitive, but our investment in innovation and marketing highlights our commitment to reshaping the drinking experience across the UK, Ireland and Europe. We’re targeting a forgotten middle ground in the market – offering a premium yet accessible mixer range that will gain significant visibility in the months ahead.”

Jon Hayman, previously Bulmers Cider, Noble Foods and WOW Hydrate, is Clearer Group’s non-executive director.

He adds: “For as long as we can remember, mixers have played a key role in the drinks industry, yet the quality of the water used in them has rarely been questioned.

“Clearer Twist has introduced a ground breaking innovation, offering mixers that not only serve as a refreshing standalone beverage but also contain less sugar, lower acidity, and fewer calories than other options on the market.”