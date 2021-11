Last suckled calf sale of the season at Downpatrick

On the night calves sold to a top price of £2.88p per kg for a LIM Bullock at 278kg with other calves to a top price per head of £1140.00 for SIM bullock at 428kg.

Leading prices as follows.

BULLOCKS: Downpatrick farmer 428kg SIM £1140, Clough farmer 416kg CH £1020 & 466kg CH £1010 & 412kg CH £990 & 394kg CH £910 & 418kg CH £890 & 450kg AA £890 & 364kg CH £800 & 380kg CH £760, Castlewellan farmer 400kg SIM £940 & 358kg SIM £700, Saintfield farmer 378kg LIM £880 & 340kg LIM £800, Kilkeel farmer 410kg LIM £870 & 350kg SIM £850 & 362kg SIM £800 & 286kg CH £790 & 294kg LIM £770 & 292kg CH £755, 312kg SIM £710, Burrenreagh farmer 352kg LIM £850 & 322kg LIM £820 & 296kg LIM £810 & 278kg LIM £800 & 304kg LIM £730, Crossgar farmer 334kg LIM £840 & 320kg AA £630, Ballynahinch farmer 372kg HER £820 & 356kg HER £790 & 380kg HER £780, Drumbo farmer 298kg LIM £790, Kilkeel farmer 304kg SH £780, Castlewellan farmer 318kg DAQ £770, Darragh Cross farmer 336kg HER £700 and Castlewellan farmer 348kg FKV £700.

IN CALF HEIFERS: Hillsborough farmer 710kg SIM £2400 & 730kg SIM £2300 & 704kg SIM £2150 & 774kg SIM £2100 & 680kg SIM £2050 & 702kg SIM £2000 & 694kg LIM £1800 & 710 SAL £1800 & 754kg SAL £1800 & 740kg LIM £1750 & 694kg SIM £1750 & 660kg CH £1750 & 664kg LIM £1750 & 680kg SIM £1650 & 700kg SIM £1650 & 684kg SIM £1650 & 598kg SAL £1650 & 710kg SAL £1650 & 650kg SAL £1600 & 640kg SIM £1600 & 628kg SIM £1600 & 600kg SIM £1550 & 620kg LIM £1500 & 662kg CH £1450 & 610kg SAL £1350.

At the sheep sale on Saturday 30th October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £115, Fat Ewes to £131.00 and Light weight lambs to £5.14ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Old Course farmer 28kg £115.00, Ballee farmer 26kg £115.00 & 24kg £109.00 & 24kg £109.00 & 27kg £105.00 & 22kg £104.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg £115.00 & 25kg £112.00, Ballylig farmer 26kg £115.00, Lisburn farmer 27kg £114.50 & 19kg £96.00, Lisbarnett farmer 25kg £113.00 & 25kg £110.00, Lisburn farmer 25kg £113.00 & 14kg £55.00, Moneylane farmer 26kg £112.00, Killinchy farmer 24kg £110.00, Tullynacree farmer 25kg £109.50, Crossgar farmer 22kg £109.00 & 19kg £100.00, Ballyloughlin farmer 23kg £108.50, Kilkeel farmer 21kg £106.50, Dunsford farmer 23kg £106.00 & 21kg £105.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £106.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg £105.50, Castlescreen farmer 19kg £100.00 & 21kg £83.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £98.00 & 17kg £90.00 & 14kg £60.00, Lisboy farmer 23kg £90.00 AND Kilcoo farmer 17kg £72.00.

FAT EWES: Lisburn farmer £131.00, Crossgar farmer £125.00 & £59.00, Lisbarnett farmer £125.00 & £97.00 & £92.00 twice & £50.00, Killyleagh farmer £110.00 & £75.00, Ballynahinch farmer £110.00, Castlescreen farmer £104.00 & £70.00, Burren farmer £104.00 & £81.00, Castlewellan farmer £99.00 & £55.00, Moneylane farmer £99.00, Castlescreen farmer £83.00 & £78.00 & £75.00, Ballynahinch farmer £77.00 twice and Ballynahinch farmer £76.00.