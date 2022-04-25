Latest prices from Raphoe

€145 to €168 for 38-44kgs
€168 to €190 for 45-55kgs
Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €130 for 33-40kgs
€130 to €160 for 41-45kgs
€160 to €180 for 46-60kgs
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €255/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €240 to €360/team
Fat Ewes sold from €100 to a high of €314 each
There was a large entry of stock at the cattle sale on Thursday, 21st April - all of which met a superb trade around the ring and online.
Strong, forward cattle saw an increase in demand selling to €1600 and €1800 over the weight (2.80/kg to €3.30/kg).
Medium weights were also highly sought after selling from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.
Lighter weights also met a lively trade selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg with more farmers anxious to purchase stock for grass.
FR cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.25/kg
AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg
Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg
Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2460/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1145 to €1815 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €905 to €1595 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €460 to €1060 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €770 to €1690 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €945 over the weight