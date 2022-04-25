Latest prices from Raphoe

€145 to €168 for 38-44kgs

€168 to €190 for 45-55kgs

Hoggets sold at:

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€100 to €130 for 33-40kgs

€130 to €160 for 41-45kgs

€160 to €180 for 46-60kgs

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150 to €255/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €240 to €360/team

Fat Ewes sold from €100 to a high of €314 each

There was a large entry of stock at the cattle sale on Thursday, 21st April - all of which met a superb trade around the ring and online.

Strong, forward cattle saw an increase in demand selling to €1600 and €1800 over the weight (2.80/kg to €3.30/kg).

Medium weights were also highly sought after selling from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.

Lighter weights also met a lively trade selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg with more farmers anxious to purchase stock for grass.

FR cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.25/kg

AA cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2460/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1145 to €1815 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €905 to €1595 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €460 to €1060 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €770 to €1690 over the weight