Latest prices from Raphoe

Fat Ewes sold from €80/head to a high of €195/head.
At the cattle sale on Thursday 14th July there was a strong trade around the ring this week for all stock on offer with prices on par with those of previous weeks.
Forward cattle sold to €1340 over the weight while the top cow sold for €3200 weighing 995 kgs.
Lighter cattle also sold well, ranging in price from €2.30/kg for plainer lots to over €3/kg for quality stock.
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.10/kg
Fat Cows sold from €780/head to €3200/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - sold to €905 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €575 to €1340 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €515 to €920 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €775 to €835 over the weight
Store Heifers - €315 to €880 over the weight