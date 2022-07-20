Latest prices from Raphoe

Fat Ewes sold from €80/head to a high of €195/head.

At the cattle sale on Thursday 14th July there was a strong trade around the ring this week for all stock on offer with prices on par with those of previous weeks.

Forward cattle sold to €1340 over the weight while the top cow sold for €3200 weighing 995 kgs.

Lighter cattle also sold well, ranging in price from €2.30/kg for plainer lots to over €3/kg for quality stock.

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.10/kg

Fat Cows sold from €780/head to €3200/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - sold to €905 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €575 to €1340 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €515 to €920 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €775 to €835 over the weight