Latest prices from the cattle rings at Markethill

Good quality male calves sold from £250 to £356 per 100 kilos for 284k at £1010 from a Gilford farmer followed by £340 for 268k at £910 from a Poyntzpass producer. The same owner received £332 for 262k at £870. Good quality heifer weanling sold from £240 to £322 for 298k at £960 for a Portadown farmer followed by £304 for 270k at £820 from a Poyntzpass producer. Top price heifer £1090 for 352k £310 from a Portadown farmer.

Male weanlings: Gilford farmer 284k £1010 £356.00; Poyntzpass farmer 268k £910 £340.00; Poyntzpass farmer 262k £870 £332.00; Cullyhanna farmer 274k £900 £328.00; Keady farmer 242k £790 £326.00; Gilford farmer 278k £890 £320.00; Portadown farmer 302k £980 £324.00.

Heifer weanlings: Portadown farmer 298k £960 £322.00; Portadown farmer 352k £1090 £310.00; Poyntzpass farmer 270k £820 £304.00; Markethill farmer 244k £710 £291.00; Armagh farmer 232k £670 £289.00; Loughgall farmer 274k £780 £285.00; Lurgan farmer 304k £820 £270.00; Portadown farmer 322k £840 £261.00.

An entry of 80 in calf Sim and Lim heifers for R Hadden, Dungannon sold to a top of £2700 with others at £2300, £2200 and £2100. The average for the entire entry of in calf heifers was £1970. The same owner sold 12 outfits to a top of £3100 with others to £2600 and £2550 with the entire entry of cows and calves averaging £2320 each.

A weekly total of 1590 cattle at Markethill for the week commencing 18th October culminated in an entry of 860 store cattle, weanlings and sucklers on Saturday 23rd October.

HEIFERS

250 heifers maintained a very firm trade with beef heifers selling up to £239 for 656k at £1565 from an Armagh farmer followed by £234 for 730k at £1715 from a Silverbridge farmer. Main demand from £215 to £233 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding type heifers from £220 to £244 for 596k at £1455 from a Benburb farmer followed by £242 for 588k at £1425 from a Ballynahinch producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £252 for 410k at £1035 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £242 for 470k at £1145 from an Armagh farmer.

Beef heifers: Armagh farmer 656k £1565 £239.00; Silverbridge farmer 732k £1715 £234.00; Silverbridge farmer 732k £1705 £233.00; Silverbridge farmer 742k £1715 £231.00.

Forward heifers: Benburb farmer 596k £1455 £244.00; Ballynahinch farmer 588k £1425 £242.00; Ballynahinch farmer 576k £1395 £242.00; Ballynahinch farmer 560k £1355 £242.00; Benburb farmer 622k £1505 £242.00; Loughgall farmer 596k £1435 £241.00; Benburb farmer 636k £1515 £238.00; Ballynahinch farmer 584k £1385 £237.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1035 £252.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1145 £242.00; Kilkeel farmer 450k £1085 £241.00; Keady farmer 404k £965 £239.00; Benburb farmer 408k £945 £232.00; Tandragee farmer 452k £1045 £231.00; Tandragee farmer 500k £1145 £229.00.

BULLOCKS

280 bullocks maintained a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £248 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1625 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £247 for 660k at £1635 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. A Portadown farmer received £243 for 688k at £1675. Main demand from £215 to £239 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold from £248 for 550k at £1375 from a Jerrettspass producer followed by £240 for 560k at £1345 from a Waringstown farmer. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £255 for 410k at £1045 from a Portadown farmer followed by £252 for 480k at £1225 from an Ardglass producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £170 to £192 for 550k at £1065 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £189 for 580k at £1105 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Beef bullocks: Rathfriland farmer 654k £1625 £248.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1635 £247.00; Portadown farmer 688k £1675 £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1655 £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 712k £1665 £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 678k £1585 £234.00; Tandragee farmer 672k £1565 £233.00.

Forward bullocks: Jerrettspass farmer 554k £1375 £248.00; Waringstown farmer 560k £1345 £240.00; Tandragee farmer 628k £1505 £239.00; Dromore farmer 600k £1435 £239.00; Dromore farmer 592k £1405 £237.00; Ardglass farmer 506k £1195 £236.00; Ardglass farmer 502k £1185 £236.00; Ardglass farmer 504k £1185 £235.00; Dromore farmer 650k £1525 £235.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Portadown farmer 410k £1045 £255.00; Ardglass farmer 486k £1225 £252.00; Whitecross farmer 468k £1175 £251.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1235 £250.00; Keady farmer 422k £1035 £245.00; Crossgar farmer 406k £995 £245.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1225 £245.00; Whitecross farmer 492k £1185 £241.00.

Friesian bullocks: Poyntzpass farmer 554k £1065 £192.00; Katesbridge farmer 582k £1105 £189.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 578k £1065 £184.00; Katesbridge farmer 556k £985 £177.00; Dromore farmer 660k £1155 £175.00; Dromore farmer 586k £1025 £175.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 584k £1005 £172.00; Banbridge farmer 670k £1145 £171.00.

WEANLINGS

290 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light males from £240 to £307 for 248k at £760 from a Dromore farmer followed by £299 for 288k at £860 from a Portadown farmer. A Warrenpoint producer received £294 for 272k at £800. Top price for light males at £1110 for 374k £297 from an Armagh farmer. Strong male weanlings sold up to £295 for 410k £1210 for an Armagh farmer followed by £267 for 412k at £1100 from an Armagh farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £289 for 280k at £810 from an Richhill farmer followed by £278 for 266k at £740 from a Lurgan farmer. Top price £980 for 348k £282. Strong heifer weanlings sold to £252 for 408k at £1030 for a Portadown farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Armagh farmer 410k £1210 £295.00; Keady farmer 412k £1100 £267.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1110 £252.00; Keady farmer 422k £1060 £251.00; Keady farmer 442k £1100 £249.00; Rathfriland farmer 406k £1010 £249.00; Ballyward farmer 462k £1100 £238.00.

Light male weanlings: Dromore farmer 248k £760 £307.00; Portadown farmer 288k £860 £299.00; Warrenpoint farmer 272k £800 £294.00; Armagh farmer 374k £1110 £297.00; Jonesborough farmer 302k £870 £288.00; Armagh farmer 378k £1050 £278.00; Keady farmer 300k £880 £293.00; Rathfriland farmer 290k £840 £289.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Portadown farmer 408k £1030 £252.00; Portadown farmer 448k £1090 £243.00; Ballyward farmer 432k £1000 £232.00; Keady farmer 430k £990 £230.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Richhill farmer 280k £810 £289.00; Armagh farmer 348k £980 £282.00; Lurgan farmer 266k £740 £278.00; Lurgan farmer 298k £800 £269.00; Lurgan farmer 258k £690 £267.00; Portadown farmer 270k £710 £263.00.