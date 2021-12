Latest prices from the rings at Newtownstewart

News you can trust since 1963

Jeremy Clarkson: ‘Sheep want to die, a cow just plots its escape’

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

‘Winter on the Farm’ to be broadcast live on TV this week

Red Diesel: Flush out tank between jobs contractors warned

‘Game changing’ Covid antiviral pill to be rolled out ‘before Christmas’

Major auction of tractors, harvesters and machinery as contractor retires

Offers over £4,520,000 sought for portfolio of farms extending to 882.54 acres

Farmer dies after being attacked by newly-calved cow

Fat Ewes and Rams: R Allison £168 and £150; P McGarvey £150; Andrew McFarland £140; C McAskie £131.

D McElrea 3kgs £135.50; C McAskie 24.50kgs £133.00; P McConnell 25kgs £132.50; 24.50kgs £125.00; 26kgs £122.00; Oliver Donnelly 25kgs £131.50; R Scott 24kgs £131.00; T R Crawford 26kgs £129.50; Richard Grant 24.50kgs £128.00; J W Barton 24kgs £125.50; L McFarland 24.50kgs £123.00; S Brogan 23kgs £120.00; C Logue 23kgs £120.00; J Brogan 22.50kgs £117.00; P Devine 23.50kgs £115.50; W T Stronge 21.50kgs £115.00; J McCormack 23.50kgs £114.50; T Stronge 21.50kgs £114.50; B Mullen 23kgs £112.00; J McCormack 21.50kgs £110.00; R Allison 21kgs £109.50; A Mulholland 21.50kgs £108.00; J McGlinchey 19kgs £103.00.

Evening Sheep Sale: Lambs selling up to £135.50 and 546ppk while Fat Ewes and Rams sold up to £168.

Fries Cows sold from £88 to £122.

Heifer prices; J F McHugh Castlederg 550kgs £1285, 510kgs £1090 and £1075, 530kgs £1065; B Blee Donemana 535kgs £1235, A Armstrong Dromore 555kgs £1225, 570kgs £1180; Jas Holmes Donemana 570kgs £1185, 580kgs £1145, 550kgs £1090, 540kgs £1070, 530kgs £1040, 500kgs £1035 and £975, 470kgs £920, I Lecky Castlederg 555kgs £1120; J J Morris Glenhull 435kgs £1090; 415kgs £1080, 405kgs £1030, 395kgs £1005, 440kgs £970, 355kgs £885. A Reid Castlederg 525kgs £1080, 455kgs £1000, 380kgs £910.

Bullock and Bull prices: I Lecky Castlederg 740kgs £1595, 635kgs £1300; J F McHugh Castlederg 640kgs £1390 and £1110; 605kgs £1300; A Armstrong Dromore 560kgs £1220; Ballinacross Farms Ltd, Donemana 490kgs £1195, 330kgs £865, 320kgs £690, 250kgs £625; S Irvine Lack 415kgs £1000, 425kgs £1000, 375kgs £845; R Cummings Strabane 580kgs £1130, 460kgs £870; W J Houston Donemana 515kgs £965.

Fat Cows sold up to £1550 and 169ppk.