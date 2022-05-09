Latest prices from the rings at Raphoe

At the sheep sale at Raphoe on Monday, 2nd May 2022 Spring Lambs sold at €120 to €140 for 35-38kgs, €140 to €160 for 39-42kgs and €160 to €180 for 43-55kgs.

Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:57 pm

Ewes with one lamb sold from €130 to €220/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €370/team

Dry Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €240

At the Cattle Sale on Thursday 5th May 2022 the large entry of stock on offer met a brisk trade around the ring and online.

Strong forward cattle are still in high demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg with medium weights also selling to a similar price.

An increased number of farmers around the ring and online drove the trade for lighter cattle which sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg on the day.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2530/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1085 to €1595 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €915 to €1215 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €450 to €1265 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €650 to €1415 over the weight

Store Heifers - €400 to €995 over the weight

