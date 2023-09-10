Watch more videos on Shots!

This annual competition allows members to judge their grassland performance against other farmers by asking a number of pertinent questions:

How good is your grassland management?

- How do you compare to others?

UGS President David Linton pictured left at the launch of the Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition on the farm of last year’s Winner Gordon Mitchell from Banbridge with Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank. (Pic: UGS)

- What are your strengths and weaknesses?

- Are you doing something unique in grassland management on your farm?

To help answer some of these important questions why not enter the Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition?

Entering the competition could not be easier – Just complete a basic entry form and return by email to [email protected] or contact George Reid directly or any Committee member.

The launch of the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition took place on the farm of last years winner Gordon Mitchell, Banbridge who is pictured centre with Rodney Brown, Danske Bank (Sponsor) and David Linton, President, Ulster Grassland Society. (Pic: UGS)

You will then be visited by UGS judges, probably during September.

Once again there is a range of trophies and financial prizes totalling over £1,000 to be won and the overall winner receives the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year 2024 title with the awards presented next January at the Society’s AGM and Conference.

UGS President David Linton encourages grassland farmers to enter the competition and acknowledged the generous support of competition sponsor Danske Bank.

At the GFY launch Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank said it was a pleasure to again sponsor this prestigious competition and he looked forward to seeing a good entry and hearing of the high standard of grassland management on the farms of the finalists.