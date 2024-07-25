The 4th of August and the next leg will be here before we know it, but before Summer runs away altogether lets look back at the July result.

Ivor Harper and Martina McKinley were the judges tasked with awarding the marks for all the competitors who had come from across the province to take part in the competition. Some splendid scores were earned by those at the top of their class. Congratulations to each and every competitor for getting in between the boards and putting their best hoof forward.

Check out the competition photos at Equi-Tog (www.equi-tog.com) and after that make sure you get your entries in for the fourth competition on the 4th of the 8th before noon on Thursday, 1st via email to [email protected] or give 028 9083 0649 a ring.

Summer Dressage League (3 of 5)

7.7.24

Class 1 - BD Intro C

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Hugo, Katie Watt, 72.39; 2nd Rambler, Lisa Talbot, 68.91; 3rd Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 68.04; 4th Beaut Lightning, Ashley Wray, 67.17; 5th Admiral, Lena Twardzicka, 66.96; 6th Rigsby, Lisa Talbot, 66.96.

Class 2 - Prelim 7

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 74.09; 2nd Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 71.59; 3rd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 71.36; 4th Rio, Shane McKeever, 67.05; 5th Reva, Mya Morrison, 66.14; 6th Follow That Dream, Mel Surgenor, 64.77.

Class 3 - Prelim 13

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Star, Sam Taylor, 72.50; 2nd Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 69.04; 3rd Fonz, Rachael Lennox, 68.65; 4th Oura, Sarah Sproule, 67.31; 5th Kenny B, Nicky Nesbitt, 65.00; 6th Sweet Lady of Mystery, Zara Jones, 64.23.

Class 4 - Prelim 15

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 65.40; 2nd Winston, Lindsay Gault, 64.20; 3rd Ludovik K, Jennifer Kingsmill, 63.80.

Class 5 - Novice 23

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Gortfree Mary, Tracey Manson, 67.71; 2nd Pippa, Cora McNulty, 67.08; 3rd Bailey, Carole Young, 65.83; 4th Taylorstown Timeless, Ruth Lyttle, 62.08.

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 66.48; 2nd Kingston Olive (AdMed), Amelia McFarland, 65.68; 3rd Diago (side saddle) (Nov), Shirley Anderson, 62.41.

Class 7 - PC Area Practice

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Quincey (PC70), Paige Erwin, 70.20; 2nd Murphy (Nov), Cayleigh Erwin, 67.73; 3rd Sweet Lady of Mystery (Nov), Zara Jones, 63.86; 4th Ballyhindon Boy (Int), Nicole Peoples, 63.00.