Lauren McRoberts says her Canadian exchange trip was one of the best experiences of her life

Lauren McRoberts who is a member of Bleary Young Farmers’ Club during the summer of 2024 enjoyed an exchange trip to Canada.

Currently working for Rural Planning Services as one of the team leads for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme and helping out on the family farm, Lauren described the trip as “one of the best experiences of my life”.

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) have a wide range of travelling opportunities available for their members.

Is travelling something that you enjoy doing?

“I always had a want to go on a skiing holiday, so when I finished University, travelled to Austria to work as a ski instructor and then went on to work as a watersports Instructor in Italy.

“Ever since those experiences, I realised that I wanted to see more of the World. This is what lead me to applying for the Canadian exchange with YFCU.

“I have also had the opportunity to travel to Germany as part of the Rural Youth Europe European Rally team and was one of the members who went to Galway on the agri-trip.

“I hope I have the chance to go on more trips with YFCU as they have given me some of the best experiences and lifelong memories.

Describe your experience in Canada, was it what you expected it to be?

“I really had no idea what to expect but after being on other trips with YFCU, I knew it was going to be good. It was everything I ever dreamed of and more. I thought it may have been difficult with the other exchangees because of language barriers but there was no issue whatsoever and we all got on so well.”

Can you talk through your application process for the trip?

“The application process was very similar to applying for a job, simply complete an online form and then go for an interview.

“I added as much information as I could into my application and then when I received word that I had been accepted for an interview, I put time into planning about what my answers would be to questions I thought would be asked and noted down all my achievements within YFCU as well as my life outside of the organisation. I felt confident after the interview but still had no idea if I would be accepted or not.”

What was the highlight of the trip for you?

“Oh where do I begin? I absolutely loved the Niagara Falls, it was just breathtaking. I also loved the nights when we did skeet shooting or clay pigeon shooting, I realised I was quite good at this.

“When I was helping on the different farms, I got to drive the different trucks that they use and that was fun because they are so different to what we have at home.

“The tour of the Buffalo dairy farm was very interesting too.

“The families that I stayed with live such different lives to us in Northern Ireland, most houses have their own swimming pools which was great because the average temperature was thirty degrees most days.

“I will forever be very grateful to my Canadian hosts for all that they done for me, they were so welcoming.”

What advice have you for members that would like to experience a YFCU travel opportunity?

“I would simply say, just do it and don’t think too much into it. The opportunities I have had have opened my eyes to new cultures and places I didn’t even know existed.

“I have made friends for life and no matter how daunting it may seem, you will not regret taking the opportunity. I can honestly say that Canada was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Lauren McRoberts who is a member of Bleary Young Farmers’ Club during the summer of 2024 enjoyed an exchange trip to Canada.

YFCU members can apply for travel opportunities through the website (www.yfcu.org/travel) and can also apply to host exchangees from other countries, showcasing all that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Members are encouraged to reach out to YFCU headquarters if they have any questions regarding the travel programme.