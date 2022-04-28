Leading flocks to stage upcoming Springtime Sparklers Export Sale

Tullynagowan Firecracker is set to go under the hammer from Patrick Fee. He is a son of Johnstown Elite who was purchased for £2500.

With all stock eligible for immediate export this leaves buyers choice wide open whether located in Ireland or the UK.

The catalogue is hot off the press and includes consignments from Derg, Diamond, Springhill, Bodoney, Bessiebell, Little Whisker, Johnstown and guest flocks Knockmult and Tullynagowan. There are 60 lots to go under the hammer.

Andy and Janet Carson’s Little Whisker flock will present five Blue Texels and five Badgerface Texels, including three Blue Texel ET lambs sired by the imported Belgian ram Congo and their dam is the Balmoral Show Reserve Champion in 2019. The Badgerface lambs are all ET’s with one sired by the successful Fyfin Blues Bad Boy whose progeny have sold to 3100 guineas. The remainder are full siblings to the ram lamb which topped the recent ‘Auction of Hope.’

The Fosters have a team of top notch Charollais from their Springhill flock including this sharp ewe lamb.

Graham Foster has a team of Charollais ewe lambs from his Springhill flock. These are sired by Boyo Walk This Way and Gwynd Whizz Kid who are surpassing all expectations in their first season. There is attractive breeding on the female side also and include one of the flocks top ewes sourced at Lisfuncheon. This pen of lambs will give buyers plenty of choice if hoping to secure a show prospect.

The Diamond flock of Dutch Spotted have made plenty of headlines in the last twelve months as their stock has excelled at shows and sales both here and across the water. Emmal Allen is offering a super ewe with February born ewe lamb at foot making this a very attractive package. She will also offer three recipient ewes with ET lambs at foot sired by her new stock ram Carlaustan Extrovert. This consignment includes sisters to the 11k Diamond Dakota and 10k Diamond Elizah.

Samantha Allen and Allen Short are gearing up for the sale and will have four recipient ewes with February born ET lambs from their Derg Blue Texel flock in attendance. These should create interest as they include a full sister top Derg Foxylady sold for 3800 guineas, and two ET lambs out of the Balmoral Breed Champion.

Knockmult Dutch Spotted’s offering includes the exciting prospect Ty Gwyn Cindy, who will be sold with two lambs at foot out of a Tywi Valley ram. Her ewe lamb sold privately last season at £3000. Patrick Fee’s Tullynagowan Dutch Spotted’s entries are worth a look on sale day as they include a sharp looking son of Johnstown Elite who was purchased for £2500.

The first pedigree female to be offered from the 25k Suffolk ram Frongroy Rocket comes from Jack Smyth

It’s back to the Badgerface breed as vendor Andrew McCutcheon has hand picked several entries from his Bodoney flock. The first pedigree female to be offered from the 25k Suffolk ram Frongroy Rocket comes from Jack Smyth.

The same willing seller completes his consignment with a batch of Suftex which are showing great style and power.

Last but not least to be previewed are three exceptional Dutch Spotted lambs from Chris Johnston, Johnstown flock.

These consist of two ewe lambs and a ram, all oozing style and breed character.

Russell Millen has listed this stylish shearling ewe in the Springtime Sparklers from his Knockmult prefix.

The Springtime Sparklers Sale takes place live at Beatties Pedigree Centre on Friday evening 29th April, at 7pm. Viewing is welcome from 5pm. For those who wish to purchase stock online this can be done using Marteye (new customers must register in advance on beattie.marteye.ie)

For enquiries contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.

Andrew McCutcheon has selected several Badgerface Texels for the Springtime Sparklers Sale

Little Whisker Croissant A Badgerface texel shearling ewe.Sired by Belli Arnold whose progeny have sold to £1900. Her dam is an imported Dutch ewe from the renowned Dutch breeder Westerhuis.

Chris Johnston offers three eye catching lambs from his Johnstown Ducth Spotted flock sired by exciting new stock ram called Extrovert shared with Diamond Spottys

The Diamond Dutch Spotted flock are offering this super ewe with February born ewe lamb at foot.