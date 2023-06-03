Leading poultry producer supports Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

This free initiative, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, aims to provide the public with a better understanding of the farming industry and promote awareness of food production and supply chains.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend will take place on Friday 16 June (for pre-registered schools), Saturday 17 June and Sunday 18 June for the public. Twenty-one farms will open their gates and all sectors of the agri-industry, including arable, fruit and vegetable, dairy, beef, sheep, pigs, and poultry will be represented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As all counties have a local farm participating, the public, wherever they live, will have the chance to learn more about a real working farm.

William Irvine, deputy president Ulster Farmers’ Union, Gareth and Christina Murray from Murray’s Farm, Aghalee, who partners with Moy Park and is one of the 21 farms participating in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, and David Lawrence, area manager for Moy Park.

Moy Park's ongoing support for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend reflects its dedication to fostering agricultural education and awareness.

By participating in this initiative, Moy Park contributes to the public's understanding of food production, promotes local farming communities, and encourages appreciation for the vital role farmers play in our society.

Murray’s Farm, near Aghalee, supplies Moy Park with fresh broiler chickens, and is one of three farms representing the poultry sector across the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Lawrence, area manager for Moy Park, expressed his excitement about the upcoming activities at Murray's Farm, which will feature a variety of family-friendly events, farm animals, local suppliers, and delicious treats.

He commented: “Moy Park has a fantastic agricultural heritage that goes back 80 years and we think our continued sponsorship of Open Farm Weekend really speaks to that. The event offers the perfect opportunity to engage the general public in all that we do across primary agriculture. We are particularly proud to be represented by Murray’s Farm in Aghalee, our trusted supplier of fresh broiler chickens.