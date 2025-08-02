Leading Succession Initiative builds momentum across Northern Ireland

The Leading Succession initiative, part of the DAERA Sustainable Agriculture Programme, is making a meaningful impact in farming communities across Northern Ireland.

Officially launched in March, the programme began with a well-attended inaugural event at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, where over 80 male and female head-of-holding farmers gathered to explore how succession planning and peer support can strengthen resilience on farms.

Since that launch, the initiative has successfully formed five local groups based in Enniskillen, Cookstown, Glarryford, Limavady, and Banbridge. These groups bring together men and women from farming backgrounds who are committed to building stronger, more connected communities. Through regular meetings in a relaxed and welcoming environment, participants are encouraged to share their personal experiences and challenges while developing lasting peer support networks.

The meetings offer valuable opportunities to learn from experienced guest speakers covering a wide range of relevant topics. Attendees have heard from organisations such as Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, discussed crime prevention strategies in rural areas, explored farm diversification with insights from the team behind Betty’s Ice Cream, and participated in a powerful session on mental health and conflict within farm families delivered by Rural Support’s Crisis Support Team.

Pictured are the Rural Support team with the Leading Succession Banbridge Group at Gill Hall Estate in Dromore

In addition to the speaker sessions, group members have taken part in educational and engaging industry visits. A visit to the Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co. Down offered insight into heritage livestock breeding and land management, while a trip to the Encirc Glass Factory in Derrylin provided a unique look at the fascinating glass bottle production process.

Already, the initiative is helping to reduce loneliness and isolation in rural areas, encouraging open conversations around succession planning and farm life challenges, and creating new spaces for connection and growth.

As the programme continues, even more guest speakers and site visits are planned. The aim remains clear: to support farming families in shaping strong, sustainable futures through community, conversation, and shared learning.

Anyone interested in joining a Leading Succession group, or who knows someone who might benefit, you can contact the team by phone on 028 8676 0040 or email at [email protected].