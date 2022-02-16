Learn about manufacturing growth

It is open to companies from the manufacturing sector, as well as firms operating in the manufacturing supply chain.

Neil Collins, Managing Director at Wrightbus will share the company’s impressive growth story and discuss some of the key learnings and challenges associated with growing a manufacturing firm in Northern Ireland. Lee Collinson, Managing Director and Head of Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics at Barclays will also share his expertise, including an insight into opportunities for manufacturing companies to grow through exports.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for delegates to interact, ask questions and network with others working in the sector. This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.