Learn the diabetes risk factors, urges Health Minister

HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt is urging people to learn the risk factors for Type 2 diabetes.

The number of people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland has grown by almost 30% in the past eight years. Diabetes is a lifelong condition and, unlike Type 1, Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable.

The risk factors for Type 2 diabetes are multiple and complex, and include age, family history, ethnicity, being overweight or obese and social deprivation.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Type 2 diabetes is closely linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and being overweight. Evidence shows that with the right support, many cases can be delayed, prevented altogether, or placed in remission.”

The number of people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland is continuing to grow year on year, from 88,305 adults in 2016 to 114,673 adults in 2024 – a 30% increase. Approximately 90% of those are living with Type 2 diabetes, 8% with Type 1 diabetes, and 2% with other forms of diabetes.

Dr Elaine King, Clinical Lead, NI Diabetes Network, said: “Prevention starts with awareness. Many people don’t realise they are at risk until it’s too late.

“Even with a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, there are still lifestyle changes that can be taken to lead to Type 2 remission and reduce the risk of diabetes causing damage to you. This week, we are encouraging everyone to check their risk, make healthier choices, and speak to their GP or health professional if they have concerns.”

Last year, the Department of Health announced a Regional Young Adults Progression Pathway, which provided help and support to young people living with Type 1 diabetes.

The pathway enables them to move more easily and smoothly into adult services, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to self-manage their condition through a time when they are already experiencing many changes in their life.

Obesity is one of the risk factors identified with Type 2 diabetes, and last month the Minister announced a new Regional Obesity Management Service. The service is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, and will help to reduce health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes.

The three main ways to prevent type 2 diabetes are:

- Eat more healthily;

- Being more active;

- Losing weight if you are living with obesity or overweight or have an unhealthy waist size.