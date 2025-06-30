Learners take centre stage at OCN Awards

Guest speaker Matthew Bell, Martin Flynn, Chief Executive, OCN, Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College, and event compere Denis Watson pictured with category winners and highly commended at the 2025 OCN Learning Endeavour Awards held at Titanic Belfast.

MORE than 350 learners, teachers, tutors, and special guests celebrated the Open College Network NI (OCN) Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 at Titanic Belfast.

The annual awards, now in their seventh year, were hosted by Denise Watson and aim to celebrate the achievements of learners who have gone to exceptional lengths to achieve their learning goals.

This year’s special guest was Matthew Bell, the former Ireland international hockey player who shared his remarkable story after being given a day to live by medics back in 2019 when they discovered he had a brain tumour.

A total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and education and training providers through learning bursaries from across the Province who have achieved extraordinary results, with some learners overcoming numerous personal hurdles to achieve their technical and professional OCN qualifications.

The learners and providers recognised at the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards are a powerful reminder of the profound impact that education can have on individuals and communities. Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald gave the opening speech at the awards ceremony.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive OCN, said: “This year’s awards ceremony had an extra special feel to it given it’s our 30th anniversary year. I am delighted that once more OCN was able to provide a unique platform for learners to take centre stage, sharing their inspiring stories of achievement.”

Martin added: “I would like to thank Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald for attending. The Minister commented on the positive alignment between the department and OCN in relation to the key role learning plays in economic growth. I would also like to thank our guest speaker Matthew Bell for sharing his remarkable story. His brain tumour recovery journey is a true inspiration and a great example of what can be achieved with the right support and motivation.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I was delighted to open the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards. OCN help people build confidence, gain recognised skills, and progress into meaningful employment. I offer my warmest congratulations to all the award nominees and winners and want to pay tribute to their commitment and inspiring stories.”

The Third Sector Learner of the Year winner was Siun McCarthy, Bolster Community, taking home the Schools Learner of the Year award was Leon Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Maghera; OCN Provider of The Year category winner was Clanrye Group and the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year award went to Peter Knox, Rossmar School, Limavady.

Sam Welsh, Northern Regional College, won Further Education Learner of the Year category, with Mustafa Alshowely from People 1st, collecting the Essential Skills Learner of the Year category.

The Health & Well-being Learner of the Year went to Gavin Boyle, Action Mental Health; and South Eastern Regional College’s Truffle Shop won the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category; Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year was won by Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College.

The final Award of the 2025 ceremony, the Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, in memory of the former OCN Chair who was a powerful advocate of life-long learning, was announced by OCN Vice Chair Anne-Marie McClure – the award went to Eugene Prunty, winner of this year’s Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category.

OCN NI Chairperson Paul Donaghy commented: “The Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award is richly deserved by Eugene Prunty from South Eastern Regional College (SERC). Eugene will receive an additional £1,000 learning bursary award. His story of commitment and dedication was truly inspiring, and his accolades are richly deserved. I would like to congratulate all of our shortlisted finalists and category winners and everyone who attended this year’s awards ceremony, one of the OCN highlight events in this, our 30th anniversary year.”

For more information visit www.ocnni.org.uk