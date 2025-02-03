LegenDerry Food Month showcases the art of cheese with Dart Mountain

Julie holding wheel of cheese

FEBRUARY sees the return of Derry’s favourite showcase of everything delicious as Love LegenDerry Food Month serves up a tantalising selection of local cuisine.

The programme is delivered by the LegenDerry Food Network with support from Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Regional Food Programme.

It’s an exciting opportunity for food lovers to experience an array of local speciality experiences and products.

Among the programme highlights is a celebration of the rich heritage and artistry of artisan cheese-making, including Dart Mountain Cheese. One of the region’s most celebrated producers, is offering two immersive tours that will captivate anyone with a passion for exceptional local food and authentic experiences.

Nestled in the stunning Sperrin Mountains, Dart Mountain Cheese invites visitors to delve into the craft behind their award-winning cheeses. The Sperrin Goat Cheese Experience – a collaboration with Craigbane Goat Farm – offers a fascinating journey, from goat milking to cheese tasting.

Guests will meet the dedicated farmers and cheesemakers who bring these unique creations to life, all while sampling a variety of goat cheeses paired with local chutneys. This interactive tour, perfect for families and curious foodies, highlights the care and commitment that goes into every step of the process.

For those eager to learn more about Dart Mountain’s celebrated range, the Dart Mountain Cheese Experience takes visitors behind the scenes at their state-of-the-art dairy.

Starting with a scenic drive to the charming village of Park, participants will meet cheesemaker Julie Hickey and explore the inspiration drawn from the dramatic Sperrin landscape. This informal yet educational tour includes a visit to the cheese-maturing rooms, a lesson in the science of cheese-making, and, of course, a tasting of the full range of Dart Mountain’s handmade cheeses.

Kevin Hickey of Dart Mountain Cheese emphasised the significance of being part of LegenDerry Food Month: “LegenDerry Food Month is a fantastic platform for showcasing the incredible talent and produce we have here in Derry and the surrounding area.

“The food scene is evolving so quickly, and we’re proud to play a part in putting Derry on the map as a culinary destination. These tours are about more than just cheese; they’re an invitation to immerse yourself in the stories and flavours that make this region truly special.”

LegenDerry Food Month celebrates the very best of local food and drink, offering visitors a chance to engage with producers, taste award-winning products, and explore Derry’s vibrant culinary culture. Both Dart Mountain Cheese experiences are a must for anyone seeking an authentic and delicious adventure in the North West.

Spaces for these exclusive tours are limited, and advance booking is essential.

For full event listings, visit www.legenderryfoo d.com/events