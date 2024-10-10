Leid and Lairn Festival: A Celebration of Ulster Scots Language and Heritage
The festival provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Ulster Scots, from its language and powerful folklore to its influential role in shaping local history.
Running from Saturday, October 26, to Tuesday, November 26, the festival offers a vibrant mix of events that showcase the depth and beauty of Ulster Scots heritage through music, poetry, storytelling, film, and a historical exhibition. Taking place across the borough, the events offer something for everyone.
Highlights of the festival include a digital film screening of Tha Queen O’Wuntér at Donaghadee Community Centre, that explores the winter myths of the Cailleach, NI Opera presents From Old to New: Ulster Scots Songs, a lunchtime concert exploring how Ulster Scots song has changed over time. Stories and Songs of the Seanchaí at Portico, Portaferry, will feature folksinger, songwriter and storyteller Colin Urwin for some beautiful ballads and rhyming monologues.
Join Valhalla Street Theatre for a theatrical walking tour through historic Newtownards, and an exhibition at Ards Visitor Information Centre will delve into the lasting influence of Ulster Scots on local place names and culture.
Speaking about the festival, Mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “I am delighted to launch the Leid and Lairn Festival. This is a wonderful celebration of Ulster Scots heritage with many fantastic events on offer. I would encourage everyone to check out the programme, book tickets and get involved.”
Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at ANDCulture.org.uk, or in person at Ards Arts Centre, North Down Museum, or any of the Ards and North Down Visitor Information Centres.
For more information visit https://andculture.org.uk/whats-on
