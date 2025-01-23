Less than four weeks to go to Northern Ireland Country Music Awards and tickets are low

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Country Music Awards (NICMA’s) voted by the public returns on Monday 17th February 2025.

The four star Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co Armagh where the 1st awards were held back in February 2020, plays host to the fifth annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards voted by the public.

The NICMA’s now in their fifth year are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the country music calendar in Northern Ireland and one of largest gathering of talent on the island.

The illustrious night which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the province.

The only annual country music event of it’s kind, the NICMA’s brings together more than 40 performers to the same stage for one very special night.

In addition to the confirmed listed performers, there’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they too will go home with an award.

It’s also seen by many in the country music business as the unofficial staff night out, where everyone can relax and enjoy a social night catching up with their fellow musicians, who they rarely get to socialise with.

With an eclectic mix of artists from every corner of Northern Ireland, consisting of the current leading stars, bands, legends and with a generous sprinkling of the young and upcoming artist’s.

The NICMA’s house band in itself has been one of the main factors to the success of the event with diehard country music fanatics saying they have the most authentic sound this side of Nashville.

The line-up have pretty much remained the same since the awards were established, made up of the most talented and experienced musicians, Jimmy Hendry on Bass, Sebastien Petiet Fiddle, Jim McVeigh Piano/Accordion, Brent McCook Drums, Jonathan Milligan Steel and Acoustic, Janet McCartney backing vocals, all lead by the acclaimed genius, musical director Mark Vaughan.

The publicly voted awards which were founded in 2019 were set up primarily to give music fans the voice to decide their favourites in the industry, but equally as a platform for new artists to showcase their talent.

The NICMA’s organisation which have went from strength to strength, prides and judges itself on the success of all the young artists who have benefitted from appearing at the awards, many who’s career’s have spring boarded since.

The awards are maybe just one night of the year, but the organisation has proven to play a more pivotal role in promoting the industry and portraying it more professionally and mainstream to the public and in the media. It also now acts as an important point of contact and directory for any enquiries and networking.

With Belfast being twinned with the home of country music, the NICMA’s have been constantly forging and strengthening links with Nashville and throughout the states, to establish opportunities for artists to promote their music, collaborate and perform over there.

One of the highlights of the night has always been honouring the legends, and this time will be no exception. The organisers are delighted to be celebrating the exceptional, unmatchable and trailblazing career of Ireland’s first lady of country music Susan McCann.

Susan who celebrate 50 years at the top of the industry this year and who recently was inducted into the RTE Late Late Hall of Fame will be officially recognised. Susan has also kindly accepted the invitation to become the NICMA’s Honorary Ambassador.

Tyrone country star Cliona Hagan who will be making her first appearance and headlining the awards. Cliona was a double winner in 2024 and picked up both best female artist and most glamorous female.

Other special guests performing on the night include Louisiana Born Robert Mizzell who will celebrate 25 years.

Country star and editor of RSVP Country Magazine Trudi Lalor from Co Tipperary and Ireland’s newest country star Derry native David James.

It’s fair to say that its always a night full of many emotions and none more so when much loved musicians are remembered and paid tribute to.

Sadly earlier this year we lost the gentleman of country music and all round music genius and friend to everyone Crawford Bell, who everyone held the utmost respect for.

We also suddenly lost our beloved friend, NICMA’s host and legendary Downtown Presenter Big T in November. The NICMA’s will now be held in honour of Big T.

Hosts Malcolm McDowell and Co Hosts Susan McCann and Jason Hughes (Downtown Country) Please note this a round table cabaret style event for your comfort and enjoyment.

Tickets are prices £30. plus booking fee and only available online at: