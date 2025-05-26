Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course open for applications

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) invites applications to the part-time Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course.

Kenneth Johnston (Programme Manager at CAFRE) urges anyone interested in applying for the Level 2 Certificate course not to miss the opportunity to apply now for study during 2025-2026.

“In 2024/25, 176 individuals successfully completed the Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course,” commented Mr Johnston. Training was delivered over 20 weeks from October to the end of February. The course was offered at the three CAFRE Campus locations, alongside online delivery, with a total of seven groups covering beef, sheep, crops and dairying being taught.

“A recent survey of learners showed that 97% were statisfied with the course. They felt they had gained knowledge from participating and would recommend the course to others. They also felt the course will be of benefit the running of their farm business,” added Mr Johnston.

Jack Anderson from Cullybackey who completed the CAFRE Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course pictured on his home farm. (Photo: Freelance)

Jack Anderson from Cullybackey completed the course and said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot. It suited me that it was held in the evenings as I work off farm during the day. I work as an electronic software engineer and along with my father run a small 30 suckler-cow enterprise selling the progeny as stores. I enjoyed all aspects of the course including grassland production and animal production. I benefited from the visit to TDF farmer Alastair McNeilly, where I identified several new technologies which I am now adopting on my home farm. The Level 2 course has enabled me to meet other likeminded farmers and given me the impetus to continue to move the home farm forwards. I would thoroughly recommend the course.”

CAFRE is currently accepting application for the next Level 2 part-time course, which costs £150. Apply now online at: www.cafre.ac.uk search under Business Support.

The course will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. Classes will be based at one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry or Enniskillen. Classes will be sector-based and include dairying, crops, beef, and sheep. A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Book early to ensure you get on to the training which best suits your needs.