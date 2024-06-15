Life-changing accident leads to new agri business venture for young Co Down man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inspirational young man from County Down has set up a machinery sales business following a life-changing accident that occurred two years ago.

On 14 august 2022, Connor Woods had an accident on his friend’s farm, dislocating and breaking his neck which crushed his spine.

“I am paralysed from the neck down but I do have some recovery in my shoulders and a wee bit in my arm, but it’s very minor, nothing functional ” the 23-year-old explained.

After the accident, Connor spent around 80 days in the critical care ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Connor pictured with his brother. (Pic supplied)

In total, the Banbridge man spent 299 days in hospital.

It was during this time Connor bought two tractors at an auction – a New Holland and a John Deere – to sell on.

“I always had an interest in that type of thing even before my accident. I’d done a wee bit with second hand machinery before.

“I bought the New Holland and John Deere in an online auction from my hospital bed and then I had to send my family and friends on parts runs to get bits for them.

“I bought another tractor and arranged to have it brought over from England, then I purchased a slurry tanker as well.

“I made a decision while I was in hospital – I'd obviously had a massive change to my life – that I wanted to do something to be economically active and I’ve always enjoyed buying and selling machinery.”

Following his discharge from hospital, Connor began setting up the business – Woods Bros Agricultural and Plant sales.

“I have built a yard and I am trying to get a shed erected; I am working on building up the business,” he said.

“I did a bit of research at the beginning and came across a newish brand onto the Northern Irish market called Pronar. They are a large machinery manufacturer based in Poland.

“While I was still in hospital I actually had a meeting with the main rep. I met him at a local bar, literally beside the hospital.”

From there, Connor has gone on to become the main importer in Northern Ireland for Pronar.

“I also work with another couple of guys,” he continued. “I work with Wessex and also Cory McCleary from McCleary Engineering who is a great help. He understands my situation and works with that, as do Pronar. Everyone is very understanding.”

Over the past year, Connor has made a number of sales and has been working hard on building up the brand.

“It’s obviously quite difficult to get into something like this,” he said. “Building up a business like this is a slow process and takes time and money.

“But, it’s enjoyable and keeps me on my toes. It gives me a different perspective on life to what I previously had. Before I had my accident I went everywhere at 100mph and worked all the time.

“Work was my sole purpose. I had a great job and loved where I worked.

“Obviously going from 100mph to zero was a massive change for me.

“I have a lot of challenges which I need to overcome every day. I was a very independent person – as soon as I got my driving licence you couldn’t stop me – now I have to rely on people for everything, this is one of the hardest things.”

Connor is incredibly thankful for the support he has received from his loving family and friends.

“My family and friends have all been superb and supported me in every way,” he continued.

“I’m very close to my older brother who helps me a lot and is involved in the business. He runs his own farm as well.

“He is a big support to me and, during the day if I need a perk up, I can give him a phone and he will give me a boost. It’s the same with my older sister as well. She has become my taxi driver.”

“If I can take a positive from a negative, which I’m quite good at, I get to spend a lot more time with my family so it’s good that way.”

Despite it being a difficult year for the close-knit family, it did end on a high.

“I look at my year and it may have been awful but my sister had her daughter, Eliza, on Christmas Eve of that year. We got a bundle of joy at the end of it and that turned it all around,” Connor said.

“People always ask me, ‘do you not think back and feel sad?’, but there’s only one way of looking at it, you can only look forward,” he remarked. “There’s no point in looking backwards. If we could change things in the past everyone would do it, it wouldn’t just be me who would change things.

“Every day is another day that I have and I am lucky to still be here.”

The young Co Down man is thankful that he can still help out with the farm too.

“My brother got married last year and when he went on honeymoon I was able to help with looking after the farm for him. My phone was linked to the robot so I was able to work it from there.

“I was able to guide and coach everyone on how to operate it. I still am able to do things using my phone and if he needs something done I can do it for him.”

Connor’s accident has highlighted just how generous and supportive the local farming community is, and how it rallies together in times of need. Many fundraisers were organised to raise money for Connor including a tractor run.

“They raised money so that I could get assistive technology equipment that would help me,” Connor explained.

“I got a stim bike that stretches my arms and legs which is very expensive but so worthwhile as it keeps my body moving and not stiff, it makes life easier for me. We were also able to get the front of the house tarred to make it easier for me to get in and out.

“That was all through community, church, friends and family and a lot of farmers who would know me. They’ve been very supportive and the help that I have received has been second to none.”

Looking to the future, Connor is keen to continue expanding his new business.

“I would like to get myself set up so I can have a shop and sell parts,” he revealed. “Basically expand, get more brands and keep going until I can get to a point where I’m happy, although I’m always eager for more!

“What I would say is, many people out there have issues and have stuff going on. Life is difficult, but if I can give one piece of advice it is to find something you want to do and go for it.

“I have very difficult days, sometimes it’s quite challenging mentally as well, but this job takes me away from it giving me something positive and productive to focus on” he added.

If you would like to find out more about Connor’s business, you can get in touch via the website at www.woodsbrosagri.co.uk