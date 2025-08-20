Lifelong commitment to Welsh farming celebrated at Royal Welsh Show

Two dedicated farm workers have been recognised for more than 90 years of combined service to Welsh agriculture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob William Hughes and John Dyke, both long-serving members of the Rhug Estate team near Corwen, received prestigious long-service awards at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd.

Visitors gathered to celebrate the pair’s remarkable careers, applauding their decades of devotion to farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rob has worked in agriculture for an incredible 48 years, with the majority spent right here at Rhug,” said Estate owner, Lord Newborough.

John and Rob with farm manager Emyr Owen

“John has been with us for over 40 years. Together they bring not only experience and skill but also a great sense of humour and a deep connection to the land.

“They’ve supported us through major changes, especially our move to organic farming more than 20 years ago. Their dedication, adaptability and loyalty are remarkable, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have them as part of the team.”

John, who grew up on his family farm near Builth Wells, began working in the fields at just 11 years old. He joined Rhug Estate in his twenties after spotting a shepherd’s job advert in Farmers Weekly—a role that came with a house, providing the perfect start for a young family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I started at Rhug, I was given my own flock and a section of land and just got on with it,” said John. “So much has changed – especially the move to organic farming – but we all got behind it.

“Rhug has always felt like a family. My wife and I raised five children here, and they had the most wonderful childhood running around the farm. I’m retiring soon, but I’ll still be around. I’ll miss it, but farming never really leaves you.”

Rob, from Cynwyd near Corwen, began his farming career at 16 and has spent nearly five decades at Rhug.

“People think staying in one place for so long might get quite boring or show a lack of ambition – but every day has been different,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone from bouncing around in a tractor with a link box to using quad bikes and apps on our phones to monitor animals and medicines. The technology has changed, but the heart of farming stays the same.”

Between them, Rob and John manage up to 3,500 ewes each year. Both said they were shocked and delighted to receive their awards and expressed gratitude to Lord Newborough, their families, and colleagues past and present.

Their stories highlight the values of resilience, loyalty, and a profound love of the land—qualities that continue to shape both Rhug Estate and the wider farming community in Wales.