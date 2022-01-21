Lifting of AI surveillance zones is ‘positive news’ - UFU

The announcement was made yesterday by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, stated: “Our poultry producers will be glad to hear that tomorrow, DAERA will be lifting the last local movement restrictions.

“It highlights the good work of our producers across NI who tightened their biosecurity with immediate effect, to protect their own flock and the entire industry.

“Having the surveillance zones lifted will make a huge difference, simplifying the daily movement of poultry goods throughout NI.

“It is important, however, that poultry keepers remain vigilant as AI has not disappeared completely and a risk is still very present until the end of spring.