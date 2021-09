Lightweights sell up to 465p at Massereene

Heavies to 114.

Cast Ewes to 120.

Antrim Producer 6 Lambs 23kg at 107. = 465p. Dundrod Producer 9 Lambs 22kg at 101 = 460p. Crumlin Producer 8 Lambs 23kg at 105. = 458p. Lurgan Producer 19 Lambs 23kg at 104.50. = 454p. Portadown Producer 12 Lambs 22kg at99= 450p. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 23kg at 102. = 443p. Moira Producer 13 Lambs 24kg at 106. = 442p. Crumlin Producer 7 Lambs 23.5kg at 104. = 442p. Carnlough Producer 26 Lambs 23.5kg at 104. = 442p. Tullyrusk Producer 12 Lambs 21.5kg at 95. = 442p. Lisburn Producer 3 Lambs 23.5kg at 103.50. = 440p. Magheragall Producer 6 Lambs 23kg at 101. = 439p. Ballynure Producer 24 Lambs 20,5kg at 90. =439p. Ballyclare Producer 9 Lambs 23.5kg at 103. = 438p. Lisburn Producer 2 Lambs 21,5kg at 94. = 437p. Ballynure Producer 2 Lambs 21,5kg at 94. = 437p. Randalstown Producer 3 Lambs 21.5kg at 94. = 437p. Broughshane Producer 14 Lambs 24kg at 104.50. = 435p. Templepatrick Producer 8 Lambs 23.5kg at 102. = 434p. Crumlin Producer 33 Lambs 24kg at 104. = 433p. Magheramourne Producer 20 Lambs 24kg at 104. = 433p. Carrickfergus Producer 18 Lambs 24kg at 104. = 433p. Comber Producer 11 Lambs 21.5kg at 93. = 432p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballycarry Producer 3 Lambs 29kg at 114. Portglenone Producer 26 Lambs 27kg at 110. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 25kg at 109. Glenarriff 11 Lambs 33kg at 108. Toomebridge Producer 22 Lambs 26kg at 107. Glenarriff Producer 3 Lambs 25kg at 107. Dundrod Producer 41 Lambs 25.5kg at 107. Antrim Producer 7 Lambs 25,5kg at 107. Tobermore Producer 29 Lambs 25kg at 106. Moorfields Producer 36b Lambs 26kg at 106. Glenarm Producer 12 Lambs 25.5kg at 106. Larne Producer 6 Lambs 25kg at 105. Magheragall Producer 11 Lambs 25kg at 105. Antrim Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 105. Raloo Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 105. Carrickfergus Producer 32 Lambs 26kg at 105. Glenarm Producer 14 Lambs 25kg at 105.50.