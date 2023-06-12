Lily and Emily take Hagans Croft win

The day started out with the x-poles class and it was great to see all these star riders and their ponies going clear and unassisted throughout the course. What an achievement for Katie, Aimee, Bella, Alexa, Violet and Rachel.

The 50cm class seen the course risen to parallel poles across the twelve fences and the timer coming into effect from fences nine to twelve the competition started to hot up. For one rider it was a momentus day and that was Lily Henderson and Emily. This pair have been competing at this venue for a number of years now, always turning up and giving it their all, always with a big smile on their face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday was no different but this time the pair rode a fantastic double clear round, taking all the turns the course had to offer and executing them perfectly.

Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker

It was a nail biting time as judge Gillian Gordon knew that Lily and 'Emily' held the fastest time of the class 31.94 seconds but with nine competitors to jump, could they hold the top spot? The celebration was great when the announcement was made...first place for Lily Henderson and 'Emily', never a more deserving win for this pair.

Everyone at Hagans Croft was delighted when they received the first place rainbow ribbon. Second place went to Sophia Taylor and Scarlett, this is a relatively new partnership which keeps getting stronger each week we see them.

This is certainly a great start to this showjumping league for them so we cant wait to see how they progress over the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onto the 60cm class where some of the jumps became oxers and a few fillers were added to the course. Eve Lawther and Cream Cracker had a fabulous jump around the course, going clear all the way and in a time of 28.19 seconds, this was enough to hold the top spot and be awarded first place. Second place went to Rachel Price and Harry, who achieved a double clear in a time of 43.07 seconds, what a fantastic result for this pair as Harry is a new pony for the Price family and their friendship is very new, therefore this is a super start to their partnership together and Hagans Croft is delighted to be apart of their journey together.

Bella Smith, Minnie

Rosie Strain and Angel done so well in Hagans Crofts jump Mix event they decided to come back for some showjumping.

The pair once again had a great round in the 70cm class, achieving a double clear in a time of 28.08 seconds and coming home with the first place rainbow ribbon.

With only two competitors achieving a double clear in this class, Anna Reid and Commander was the second of those clears, jumping into second place in a time of 29.07 seconds. These pair are a pleasure to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though Hagans Croft offers classes up to 1.1m, the day ended with the 80cm class. With six competitors achieving double clears out of the nine competitors entered it was down to who competed the speed section of the course in the fastest time.

Rachel Price, Harry

Showjumping Results Saturday 27th May 2023

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds

Katie Stewart, Twilight; Aimee Quinn, Twinkle; Bella smith, Minnie; Alexa Reid, Bonnie; Violet Campbell, Tia; Rachel Stranney, Barney

Class 2 - 50cm

Alexa Reid, Bonnie

1) Lily Henderson, Emily; 2) Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 3) Violet Campbell, Jet; 4) Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; 5) Ruth Kavanagh-Smith, Popcorn; 6) Rachel Stranney, Snowy.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 2) Rachel Price, Harry; 3) Katie Stewart, Barrera Purple Iris; 4) Anna Poots, Maggie; 5) Anna Reid, Commander; 6) Violet Campbell, Jet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 4 - 70cm – 1) Rosie Strain, Angel; 2) Anna Reid, Commander; 3) Leah Chambers, Cruz; 4) Anna Poots, Maggie; 5) Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 6) Eva Kennedy, Darcey.

Class 5 - 80cm – 1) Nicole Lawther, Lyra; 2) Ellie Annett, Archie; 3) Anna Reid, Commander; 4) Aimee McKeown, Russell; 5) Helen Bickerstaff, Rennie; 6) Cara Hamill, Bella.

Sofia Taylor, Scarlett