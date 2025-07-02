Limavady family fund eight days of Air Ambulance in memory of cherished son Willis

Maud and Stevie Vogel, along with their daughters Christa and Rebecca, have raised an incredible £56,654.86 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland over the last five years in memory of their beloved son, Willis.

Tragically, Willis died following a road traffic collision in Castlederg in May 2020. He was only 21 years of age.

A JustGiving Page was set up in his memory and resulted in a total of £26,700 being raised.

Since then, the Vogel family has worked tirelessly to support Air Ambulance NI, in many various ways. This has included organising their own fundraising events, helping others who fundraise and each year hosting a family day at Carrowmena Activity Centre in honour of Willis.

Briege Mulholland, Operations at Air Ambulance NI, Maud Vogel and Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI. (Photo: Freelance)

This annual event became a heartfelt gathering for family, friends, and the local community, fostering unity while raising funds in Willis’ name.

They have also become members of the charity’s membership programme, Club AANI. Members donate monthly to keep the service operational and as such as the lifeblood of the charity who invites them all to an annual BBQ.

Willis sister, Christa, took on an ultimate personal challenge, a skydive in loving memory of her brother.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, expressed her deep appreciation for the Vogel family’s commitment.

She said: “The support from the Vogel family is so poignant given their grief and we are humbled by the extents they have went to over the years to help others who may face a similar situation. The family have become good friends to our charity and prominent local representatives in the community, and we are incredibly grateful for their unwavering dedication.

“Their incredible campaigns have not only raised significant funds but have also raised awareness of the charity's vital work. They can often be seen leading bucket collections at local bike races and community shows, tirelessly engaging with supporters and sharing their story.

“Their commitment and heartfelt advocacy have inspired many others to get involved, solidifying their role as key figures in the charity's mission to provide critical care to those in need across the region.”

The Vogel family shared their feelings about the fundraising journey, saying: “Losing Willis has been the hardest thing we’ve ever faced. Honouring his memory through our efforts with Air Ambulance NI has brought us comfort and purpose. We are immensely thankful to everyone who has supported us in this endeavour.

“Together, we are making a meaningful impact and that helps keep us going.”

The charity is organising an abseil in the Limavady area at Roe Valley Country Park on Saturday 20 September and sign up is now available at https://airambulanceni.org/roe-valley-abseil/

Air Ambulance NI operates in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to provide Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across the region, responding to an average of two missions per day. With a yearly operational cost of approximately £3 million, Air Ambulance NI relies heavily on the generosity and support of local businesses and communities to continue its vital work, which offers advanced emergency medical care to those in urgent need.

For more information on how you can support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland or to make a donation, please visit www.airambulanceni.org