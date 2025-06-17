Limavady Museum Daintifyt factory exhibition appeal

As part of this exhibition, the museum are appealing for photos, memorabilia, and personal stories from anyone who worked in or had family connections to the factory.

Opened in October 1953, the Daintifyt factory quickly became a cornerstone of the local economy, employing nearly 250 people within its first 10 months.

Renowned for producing the elegant English Rose line of bras and corselettes, Daintifyt was more than just a workplace – it was a vibrant part of the community.

From ladies’ and men’s football teams, the legendary Thatch and Heaney Darts Teams and the Northgate Ladies Choir to the popular Miss Daintifytbeauty contests, the factory was a hub of social life in Limavady for 50 years.

The factory sadly closed its doors for the last time in 2004, however, the memories and camaraderie amongst the community who worked there remain strong.

Council’s museums team hopes to capture these poignant memories and share the local stories and community spirit behind both the workers and the industry.

If you have photographs, uniforms, awards, newspaper clippings or fond memories of working at Daintifyt, the team would love to hear from you.

Please contact them at [email protected], via the Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page or by telephone on (028) 2766 0230.

1 . Pictured at the Limavady based Daintifyt lingerie factory Pictured at the Limavady based Daintifyt lingerie factory. (Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales

2 . The Daintifyt factory was a cornerstone of the local economy The Daintifyt factory was a cornerstone of the local economy. (Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales

3 . From ladies and men’s football teams, the legendary Thatch and Heaney Darts Teams and the Northgate Ladies Choir to the popular Miss Daintifytbeauty contests, the factory was a hub of social life in Limavady for 50 years From ladies and men’s football teams, the legendary Thatch and Heaney Darts Teams and the Northgate Ladies Choir to the popular Miss Daintifytbeauty contests, the factory was a hub of social life in Limavady for 50 years. (Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo Sales