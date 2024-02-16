Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carolyn Scott is nearing the completion of her PhD at Atlantic Technological University, Sligo, and has been carrying out research into reducing farm injuries, accidents and fatalities.

Both of Carolyn’s parents came from hard working farming families which led her to develop a strong interest in the health and welfare of farmers.

Another family member who inspired Carolyn to look further into the health and safety of farmers was her grandfather.

Carolyn Scott.

Carolyn explained: “My grandfather was in a farm accident before I was born.

“He was out spraying weeds with a backpack sprayer and wasn’t wearing any protective clothing. The spray went all over him.

“When he went for a shower that night, his hair fell out in clumps indicating that the poison had entered his system.

“He was in hospital for six months after that, critically ill at one stage.

“He was OK again, but never fully recovered and he had to live with the impacts of the chemicals entering his body for the rest of his life.

“This is one of the reasons I am so passionate about preventing farm accidents and fatalities.”

Through previous work on an accident causation model, which gathered information from people and organisations working in the industry including the Health and Safety Authority, Carolyn has been able to deep-dive into the reasons behind, and various causes of, farm accidents.

Now in her final year, the local researcher is using this knowledge to create a handy mobile app that will make health and safety information accessible to farmers as they go about their daily work.

Carolyn said: “I always knew it would be something in technology that I would come up with.

“I want it to be something that is usable. I am developing the app, based on my research, that will signpost farmers to resources and information that they need. It’s collecting all of that into one place.”

The app will feature a wide variety of health and safety information, such as advice and where to find support for mental health problems, guidance for working at height, using machinery safely, working safely with chemicals and much more.

Carolyn continued: “The last piece of research was the causation model and I thought the app would be the best way to translate that knowledge into something that can be used day-to-day.

“The causation model maps farm accidents, so I’m using that in a way that is accessible,” Carolyn added.

“The primary focus of this app is safety, but I’m trying to integrate other components as well.

“For example, there will be topical reminders such as attacks by cows at calving time.

“There will also be a discussion forum where users can ask questions and others can provide answers and where they can interact with each other.

“This app isn’t to catch anyone out, there are no repercussions, it’s just to help.”

Carolyn, who grew up on a sheep farm, is hoping to launch her new app in the summer.

“While she doesn’t have a name for the app just yet, Carolyn is planning to create social media pages when she does and will update those with further information on its release.

At the moment, Carolyn is hosting focus groups as she fine tunes all of the details.

“Participants are providing feedback on how it looks and if there is anything that should be added,” she said. “By the end of February I’m hoping to have a name for it.”

Carolyn is also working on securing funding for the app which would mean it can be offered to farmers for free.