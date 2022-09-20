Limited edition tractor model raises £15,076

Russells have been serving the Yorkshire farming community since 1921, supplying agricultural, ground care and construction equipment.

To commemorate Russells’ centenary, they took inspiration from the iconic Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee tractor and created their own New Holland T6.180 dynamic command tractor with a limited-edition model.

Proceeds from the model, which were sold for £50, were donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a lifesaving rapid response emergency service providing vital care to five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire.

Russell’s’ chief executive officer, Paul Russell, said: “We are proud to support this fantastic charity which does vital work to the farming communities we serve.”

Kevin Hutchinson, east region community fundraiser for YAA, added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Russells for their support and generosity and for raising more than £15,000 for our Charity from the proceeds of the tractors.

“Yorkshire Air Ambulance covers many rural areas, particularly in North Yorkshire.

“Our service is vital to those rural farming communities where transport times to hospital can take considerably longer by road.