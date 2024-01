Limousin cow and heifer calf sell for £2200 in suckler ring at Markethill Mart

An entry of 460 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 13th January continued to sell in an excellent trade for all classes of stock.

Beef cattle and forward feeding cattle were particularly in a strong demand.

Heifers

170 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold to a top of £302 for 650k at £1965 from a Dromara farmer followed by £301 for 626k at £1885 from a Newtownards producer.

Top price heifer £2035 for 720k £280 from a Dromara farmer followed by £2015 for 690k £290 from a Newtownards farmer.

Main demand for beef heifers sold from £260 to £295 per 100 kilos. Good quality forward feeding heifers sold steadily from £270 to £309 for 570k at £1765 from a Newtownards farmer.

The same owner received £307 for 566k at £1735 and £302 for 610k at £1850.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £312 for 490k at £1545 for a Castlewellan farmer followed by £285 for 490k at £1395 for a Portadown producer.

Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £250 to £285 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Dromara farmer 650k £1965 £302.00; Newtownards farmer 626k £1885 £301.00; Newtownards farmer 694k £2015 £290.00; Dromara farmer 690k £1955 £283.00; Dromara farmer 662k £1875 £283.00; Dromara farmer 726k £2035 £280.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 628k £1745 £278.00 and Banbridge farmer 640k £1755 £274.

Forward heifers

Newtownards farmer 572k £1765 £309.00; Newtownards farmer 566k £1735 £307.00; Armagh farmer 558k £1695 £304.00; Newtownards farmer 614k £1855 £302.00; Newtownards farmer 530k £1595 £301.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1575 £299.00; Newtownards farmer 610k £1825 £299.00; Newtownards farmer 590k £1745 £295.00 and Newtownards farmer 608k £1775 £291.

Middleweight heifers

Castlewellan farmer 496k £1545 £312.00; Portadown farmer 490k £1395 £285.00; Warrenpoint farmer 392k £1115 £285.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1415 £283.00; Portadown farmer 476k £1335 £281.00; Keady farmer 460k £1275 £277.00; Keady farmer 442k £1225 £277.00; Markethill farmer 500k £1375 £275.00 and Katesbridge farmer 484k £1325 £274.

Bullocks

90 bullocks maintained an exceptionally strong demand with forward feeding bullocks from £260 to £311 for 506k at 31575 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner sold 506k at £1565 £309 with a load average for 10 cattle sold £291 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for forward feeders from £260 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold to £290 for 730k at £2115 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £285 for 720k at £1055 from a Dromara farmer.

Top price of £2175 was paid for 770k £283 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £298 for 458k at £1365 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £293 for 456k at £1335 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for grazing bullocks from £240 to 3288 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks were in excellent demand to a top of £243 for 726k at £1765 followed by £240 for 660k at £1585.

Beef bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 730k £2115 £290.00; Dromara farmer 722k £2055 £285.00; Cullyhanna farmer 770k £2175 £283.00; Lisburn farmer 730k £2035 £279.00; Markethill farmer 656k £1785 £272.00; Belleeks farmer 640k £1715 £268.00; Belleeks farmer 648k £1735 £268.00; Lisburn farmer 778k £2045 £263.00 and Cullyhanna farmer730k £1855 £254.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 506k £1575 £311.00; Benburb farmer 506k £1565 £309.00; Benburb farmer 526k £1625 £309.00; Benburb farmer 516k £1575 £305.00; Dungannon farmer 524k £1575 £301.00; Benburb farmer 522k £1555 £298.00; Benburb farmer 532k £1565 £294.00; Mountnorris farmer 552k £1595 £289.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 550k £1585 £288.

Middleweight bullocks

Forkhill farmer 458k £1365 £298.00; Cullyhanna farmer 456k £1335 £293.00; Darkley farmer 450k £1295 £288.00; Mountnorris farmer 480k £1345 £280.00; Forkhill farmer 500k £1395 £279.00; Derrynoose farmer 406k £1065 £262.00; Derrynoose farmer 450k £1155 £257.00 and Derrynoose farmer 412k £1045 £254.

Friesian bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 726k £1765 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 660k £1585 £240.00; Ballyward farmer 532k £1115 £210.00 and Tandragee farmer 538k £1075 £200.

Weanlings

180 weanlings sold in a very firm demand for good quality light males from £300 to £365 for 264k at £960 from a Hillsborough farmer.

The same owner received £342 for 284k at £970. A Carnagh farmer received £338 for 284k at £960.

Stronger males sold to £351 for 444k at £1560 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £336 for 414k at £1390.

All good quality lots from £260 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £382 for 356kat £1360 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £313 for 340k at £1070 from a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £300.

Stronger heifers to £311 for 440k at £1370 from a Keady farmer followed by £301 for 436k at £1310 for a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Keady farmer 444k £1560 £351.00; Keady farmer 414k £1390 £336.00; Dromore farmer 414k £1160 £280.00; Carnagh farmer 466k £1290 £277.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1300 £271.00 and Keady farmer 426k £1140 £268.

Light male weanlings

Hillsobrough farmer 264k £960 £364.00; Hillsborough farmer 284k £970 £342.00; Carnagh farmer 284k £960 £338.00; Keady farmer 374k £1230 £329.00; Rathfriland farmer 334k £1080 £323.00; Belleek farmer 358k £1150 £321.00; Keady farmer 330k £1060 £321.00; Lisburn farmer 254k £830 £327.00 and Keady farmer 338k £1070 £317.

Strong heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 440k £1370 £311.00; Banbridge farmer 436k £1310 £301.00; Banbridge farmer 410k £1190 £290.00; Forkhill farmer 430k £1240 £288.00; Forkhill farmer 410k £1180 £288.00; Caledon farmer 424k £1200 £283.00 and Darkley farmer £414 £1080 £261.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownards farmer 356k £1360 £382.00; Tandragee farmer 342k £1070 £313.00; Keady farmer 380k £1150 £303.00; Portadown farmer 306k £920 £301.00; Keady farmer 342k £990 £389.00; Tandragee farmer 380k £1080 £284.00; Markethill farmer 400k £1110 £278.00 and Keady farmer 358k £990 £277.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2200 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Rostrevor farmer.

A Mayobridge farmer received £1600 for a Charolais heifer and heifer calf.