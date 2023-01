The highlight of the sale was a nine-year-old Limousin cow 840k which made £2185 £258 per 100 kilos for an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £236 for 688k at £1625 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £225 for 720k at £1635.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £181 for 780k at £1425 from a Hillsborough farmer followed by £168 for 730k at £1235 from a Kilkeel producer.

Main demand for fleshed cows from £155 to £166 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 846k £2185 £258.00; Banbridge farmer 688k £1625 £236.00; Banbridge farmer 726k £1635 £225.00; Newry farmer 756k £1645 £218.00; Benburb farmer 684k £1415 £207.00; Annalong farmer 722k £1455 £202.00 and Annalong farmer 750k £1475 £197.

Friesian cull cows

Hillsborough farmer 786k £1425 £181.00; Kilkeel farmer 736k £1235 £168.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1255 £166.00; Dungannon farmer 718k £1185 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £1095 £165.00; Hillsborough farmer 666k £1075 £162.00; Armagh farmer 722k £1165 £161.00 and Dungannon farmer 712k £1145 £161.

Calves

130 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £350 for a three week old Hereford followed by £345 for a three week old Hereford.

Plainer quality bulls calves from £170 to £230 each.

Top quality heifer calves sold from £230 to £380 for a Charolais followed by £320 for a Charolais.

Poorer quality heifer calves from £130 to £185 each.

Bull calves

Hereford £350; Hereford £345; Aberdeen Angus £330; Charolais £330; Belgian Blue £325; Aberdeen Angus £310 and Hereford £310.

Heifer calves

