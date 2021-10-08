Limousin cow with bull sell for £2240 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 220p to 256p for a Charolais 380kg at £975.

Medium weights from 210p to 249p for a Charolais 418kg at £1040.

Heavy lots 200p to 251p for a Aberdeen Angus 576kg at £1450 and selling up to 1540 per head.

Bullocks

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 380kg at £975, Enniskillen producer Charolais 390kg at £975, Charolais 370kg at £975, Charolais 534kg at £1220, Letterbreen producer Charolais 418kg at £1040, Aghalane producer Limousin 488kg at £1240, Rosslea producer Charolais 474kg at £1170, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus 576kg at £1450, Lisnarick producer Limousin 540kg at £1360, Kesh producer Charolais 530kg at £1290, Trillick producer Charolais 512kg at £1210, Charolais 522kg at £1200 and Derrylester producer Belgian Blue 620kg at £1440, Limousin 574kg at £1360.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1080 for a Charolais 400kg , heifers sold from £650 to £1110 for a Limousin 462kg.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 268kg Charolais bull at £830, 184kg Charolais heifer at £560, 210kg Charolais bull at £700, 226k Charolais heifer at £580, Kesh producer 263kg Charolais heifer at £670, 259kg Charolais bull at £820, 252kg Charolais bull at £800, 275kg Charolais bull at £800, Fivemiletown producer 215kg Limousin heifer at £750, 263kg Limousin heifer at £730, 362kg Charolais heifer at £970, 282kg Limousin heifer at £790

Enniskillen producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £820, 350kg Limousin bull at £850, 319kg Charolais heifer at £820, 297kg Charolais bull at £850, Garrison producer 424kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £950, 440kg Charolais steer at £1100, 384kg Charolais heifer at £1000, Belcoo producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1040, 289kg Charolais heifer at £750, 336kg Charolais heifer at £890, 286kg Charolais bull at £890, Fivemiletown producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £770, 346kg Charolais steer at £980, 370kg Charolais heifer at £910, 376kg Charolais steer at £990, 336kg Charolais heifer at £920, Ederney producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1080, 375kg Charolais steer at £1010, 396kg Charolais steer £1060, Rosslea producer 237kg Limousin bull at £730, 301kg Charolais heifer at £750, 271kg Charolais heifer at £780, 266kg Charolais heifer at £720, Lisnaskea producer 317kg Charolais bull at £870, 268kg Charolais heifer at £710, 309kg Charolais bull at £860 and Florencecourt producer 462kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 367kg Charolais heifer at £900, 392kg Charolais 940, 331kg Limousin heifer at £750, 329kg Limousin bull at £790.

Calves

Fivemiletown producer Belgian Blue bull at £375, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Derrylin producer Belgian Blue heifer at £350, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £345, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Lisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £330, Tempo producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £115, Friesian bull at £105 and Springfield producer Friesian bull at £120.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with bull at £2240. Castlederg producer Simmental cow with bull at £1650. Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1600. Trillick producer Charolais cow with bull at £1530, Simmental cow with heifer at £1470. Springfield producer Shorthorn heifer with bull at £1560, Newtownbutler producer Simmental cow with bull at £1530, Kinawley producer Charolais cow with bull at £1510, Tempo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1520, PG Limousin cow at £1450, Rosslea producer springing Simmental cow at £1550, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin cow at £1500 and Belleek producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £1680.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 240ppk paid for a 585kg Charolais at £1400, lighter weights sold to 254ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £1320.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 650kg at £1470, Charolais 600kg at £1320, Springfield producer Charolais 585kg at £1400, Charolais 515kg at £1300, Charolais 500kg at £1260, Charolais 520kg at £1250, Charolais 460kg at £1120, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 520kg at £1320, Charolais 470kg at £1200, Charolais 500kg at £1260, Charolais 465kg at £1120 and Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £1300, Charolais 470kg at £1200.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 790kg Limousin at £1600, light weights from 110-210ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1050, Friesian cows from 72-152ppk paid for a 646kg at £980 and fat bulls to 146ppk paid for a 970kg Charolais at £1420.