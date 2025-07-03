Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot sells for £3360 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 360 calves and weanlings on Thursday 26th June at Kilrea Mart which met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Kilrea Mart

Ballycastle farmer, Limousin £1215; Finvoy farmer, Charolais £1000, Fleckvieh £700; Garvagh farmer, Fleckvieh £985, Belgian Blue £870, Holstein £510; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £960, Holstein £600; Limavady farmer, Simmental £950, £875, £820; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £920; Dromore farmer, Belgian Blue £870; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £835, £795, £755; Drumahoe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £815, £780, £700; Armoy farmer, Hereford £810, Aberdeen Angus £750; Armoy farmer, Hereford £795, Aberdeen Angus £590, £545, £460; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £780, £700, £675, £665, £525; Stranocum farmer, Aberdeen Angus £770, Friesian £450; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £750; Portavogie farmer, Belgian Blue £740, Aberdeen Angus £700, Belgian Blue £680, £655; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £715; Ballymoney farmer, Aubrac £710, Aberdeen Angus £565; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £710, £555; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £695, £690, £540, £530, £495, £450; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £680; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £660; Aghadowey farmer, Limousin £605, Belgian Blue £550, Limousin £535, Belgian Blue £500, Hereford £475; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £605; Ballyronan farmer, Aberdeen Angus £600, £520, £475; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £590, Hereford £570; Bangor farmer, Shorthorn beef £570, £500; Portglenone farmer, Simmental £570, £550, £530, £490, £450; Randalstown farmer, Hereford £560; Portstewart farmer, Belgian Blue £535, £460; Portglenone farmer, Charolais £530 and Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480; Antrim farmer, Limousin £470.

Heifer calves

Dromore farmer, Belgian Blue £1230, £1210, £1180, £1155, £1120, £1090, £1070, £1050, £1005, £985, £980, £965, £960, £950, £935, £890, £790; Ballycastle farmer, Limousin £1120; Eglinton farmer, Simmental £1000, £700; Garvagh farmer, Charolais £895; Limavady farmer, Simmental £845, £765; Kilrea farmer, Charolais £800; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £790; Portavogie farmer, Belgian Blue £790, £735, £710, £670; Armoy farmer, Hereford £735, Aberdeen Angus £730, £715, Hereford £710; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £705; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £680, Belgian Blue £500; Stranocum farmer, Aberdeen Angus £680, £650; Limavady farmer, Hereford £650, Charolais £600, Aberdeen Angus £560, Hereford £520, Aberdeen Angus £500; Drumahoe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £640, £620; Bangor farmer, Aberdeen Angus £630, Shorthorn beef £560, Aberdeen Angus £490, Shorthorn beef £450; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £620; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £620; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £605, £535; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £595, £580; Finvoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £570; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £550; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £540; Portstewart farmer, Belgian Blue £490; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £470; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £455 and Randalstown farmer, Hereford £450.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £420.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (50)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1600 and 5.33 ppk.

A great entry of 1300 sheep on Monday 30th June at Kilrea met a super trade for lambs with ewes a flyer.

Lambs sold to top of £172 and to top of 705 per kg.

Ewes were on fire and sold to £262.

More sheep needed weekly.

Lambs top prices

Randalstown farmer, 21.5k £151.50 (705); Ballymena farmer, 25k £172 (688); Limavady farmer, 22.5k £154.50 (687); Kilrea farmer, 22k £148 (673); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £154.50 (672); Magherafelt farmer, 22k £147.50 (671); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £144 (670); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £143.50 (667); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £143.50 (667); Portglenone farmer, 21.5k £143 (665); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £141 (656); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £154 (655); Macosquin farmer, 23k £150 (652); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k £153 (651); Glarryford farmer, 22k £143 (650); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £142.50 (648); Aghadowey farmer, 21k £136 (648); Ballymena farmer, 22k £141.50 (643); Ballyclare farmer, 22.5k £144.50 (642); Rasharkin farmer, 21.5k £138 (642); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £138 (642); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £141 (641); Magherafelt farmer, 20k £128 (640) and Claudy farmer, 22.5k £143.50 (638).

A good entry of 210 fat cows, suckler and store cattle on Wednesday 2nd July at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2250 and heifers to £2890.

Fat cows and bulls to £2840.

Fat cows: 95 on offer, sharp trade.

Cookstown farmer, 650k Limousin £2380 (366), 790k £2840 (360), 730k Charolais £2400 (329), 770k Belgian Blue £2520 (327); Castledawson farmer, 400k Charolais £1440 (360), 690k Aberdeen Angus £2390 (346), 790k Limousin £2480 (314); Garvagh farmer, 480k Limousin £1720 (358), 440k £1540 (350); Bellarena farmer, 710k Limousin £2480 (349); Cullybackey farmer, 570k Shorthorn beef £1980 (347); Castledawson farmer, 690k Aberdeen Angus £2390 (346), 790k Limousin £2480 (314); Kilrea farmer, 590k Limousin £2030 (344); Ballymoney farmer, 640k Belgian Blue £2140 (334); Boveedy farmer, 750k Shorthorn £2500 (333); Glarryford farmer, 590k Limousin £1940 (329); Randalstown farmer, 830k Fleckvieh £2710 (327); Ballymoney farmer, 560k Belted Galloway £1800 (321); Londonderry farmer, 630k Limousin £2020 (321); Ballymena farmer, 700k Simmental £2240 (320); Tobermore farmer, 500k Holstein £1580 (316); Crumlin farmer, 750k Limousin £2360 (315) and Ballymoney farmer, 510k Belted Galloway £1540 (302).

Friesian cows to £1900.

Suckler section

Portglenone farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £3360; Portglenone farmer, Highland cow with Highland heifer calf at foot to £2940 and Magherafelt farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £2900.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Lisburn farmer, 250k Charolais £1350 (540), 260k Hereford £1080 (415), 250k £930 (372), 310k Charolais £1140 (368), 270k £980 (363), 250k Hereford £880 (352), 270k £930 (344); Portglenone farmer, 610k Charolais £2700 (443), 630k Limousin £2770 (440), 610k £2650 (434), 630k Charolais £2700 (429), 550k Limousin £2140 (389); Londonderry farmer, 600k Limousin £2530 (422), 610k £2240 (367); Ballymoney farmer, 250k Simmental £990 (396), 310k £1130 (365), 310k Irish Moile £1130 (365), 320k Simmental £1110 (347); Coagh farmer, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1880 (392), 450k £1650 (367); Limavady farmer, 460k Charolais £1800 (391), 520k £1890 (364); Upperlands farmer, 490k Limousin £1850 (378), 540k £1900 (352), 530k £1820 (343), 510k £1640 (322); Castledawson farmer, 770k Charolais £2890 (375), 690k Limousin £2480 (359), 680k £2400 (353); Limavady farmer, 480k Belgian Blue £1790 (373), 470k £1690 (360), 420k £1470 (350), 400k £1380 (345); Glarryford farmer, 460k Hereford £1660 (361), 490k £1760 (359), 480k £1710 (356); Cullybackey farmer, 580k Aberdeen Angus £2000 (345) and Antrim farmer, 410k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (342).

Steers

Lisburn farmer, 260k Hereford £1240 (477), 420k Charolais £1690 (402), 260k Hereford £950 (365); Randalstown farmer, 310k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (452), 310k £1250 (403); Kilrea farmer, 300k Aberdeen Angus £1340 (447), 390k £1580 (405), 390k Limousin £1530 (392), 440k £1710 (389), 540k £2090 (387), 450k Aberdeen Angus £1600 (356), 450k Limousin £1560 (347); Maghera farmer, 350k Charolais £1550 (443), 540k £1700 (315); Limavady farmer, 430k Charolais £1820 (423), 450k £1880 (418), 480k £1980 (413), 420k £1720 (410), 440k £1690 (384); Ringsend farmer, 460k Aberdeen Angus £1830 (398), 470k £1830 (389), 420k £1590 (379), 520k £1900 (365); Kilrea farmer, 460k Limousin £1800 (391), 630k Charolais £2190 (348); Cullybackey farmer, 360k Aberdeen Angus £1400 (389), 410k £1450 (354), 360k £1200 (333); Cullybackey farmer, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1960 (384), 510k Friesian £1790 (351), 590k £2030 (344), 550k £1870 (340), 590k £1780 (302); Aghadowey farmer, 340k Shorthorn beef £1240 (365), 410k Charolais £1460 (356), 360k Shorthorn beef £1280 (356), 340k £1180 (347), 420k £1310 (312), 320k Aberdeen Angus £990 (309); Limavady farmer, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1820 (364); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Hereford £1990 (326), 650k £2070 (319), 540k Friesian £1700 (315), 650k £2050 (315), 610k Hereford £1910 (313), 610k Friesian £1900 (312), 670k Limousin £2050 (306), 750k £2050 (300), 660k Hereford £1980 (300); Maghera farmer, 480k Friesian £1490 (310), 460k £1400 (304); Maghera farmer, 470k Friesian £1440 (306) and Limavady farmer, 450k Holstein £1370 (304).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.