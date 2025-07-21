Limousin heifers with calves selling to top price of £5020 at Markethill Mart
Highlight of the day was an entry of seven Limousin heifers with Limousin calves at foot from a Newry producer which sold to a top of £5020, others sold at £4800, £4300, £4120, £3880 and £3720 twice.
A video of this sale is available on the mart Facebook page.
The 100 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with forward feeding heifers selling to £451/100k for 550k at £2490 from an Armagh producer.
The same owner receives £443/100k for 570k at £2550.
Good quality forward heifers from £380- £436/100k. Included was an entry of 10 Charolais heifers from a Tandragee farmer which averaged 530k at £2165 per head £407/100k.
Midweight heifers sold to £475/100k for 480k at £2300 from an Armagh producer.
The same owner received £474/100k for 500k at £2370.
All good quality lots sold from £370- £441/100k.
Heavy heifers sold to £2790 for 700k £395/100k for an Armagh farmer and to a top of £3000 for 800k £372/100k for a Glenanne producer.
All good quality heavy heifers from £360- £392/100k.
The 100 bullocks met a noticeably firmer trade on previous weeks, forward bullocks sold to £410 for 576k at £2360 for a Portadown farmer, followed by £409/100k for 540k at £2210 from a Tynan producer.
All good quality forward bullocks from £370-£407/100k.
Heavy bullocks to £387/100k for 630k Aberdeen Angus at £2440 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £384/100k for 646k Galloway at £2480 for a Dromore producer.
Grazing type bullocks sold to £443/100k for 348k at £1540 for a Castlewellan farmer, followed by £426/100k for 486k at £2070 for a Tynan farmer.
All good quality grazing bullocks sold from £380-£424/100k.
The 105 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with prices definitely firmer.
Light males sold to £507/100k for 298k at £1510 from a Dromara farmer.
The same owner received £456/100k for 318k at £1450.
All good quality light males from £390-£448/100k and stronger males up to £431/100k for 422k at £1820 from Dromara farmer.
Main demand from £380- £421/100k.
Heifer weanlings sold to £500/100k for 314k at £1570 from a Lisburn farmer, followed by £492/100k for 240k at £1180 from a Loughgall farmer.
All good quality heifer weanlings from £400-£491/100k.
Forward heifers
Armagh producer 552k £2490 £451: 576k £2550 £443: Tandragee producer 530k £2310 £436: Milford producer 528k £2260 £428: Tandragee producer 524k £2220 £424: 534k £2260 £423: Milford producer 572k £2390 £418: Benburb producer 508k £2120 £417 and Tandragee producer 538k £2230 £415.
Midweight heifers
Armagh producer 484k £2300 £475: 500k £2370 £474: Whitecross producer 488k £2150 £441: Tandragee producer 478k £1970 £412: 482k £1940 £403: Warrenpoint producer 450k £1810 £402: Tandragee producer 492k £1960 £398: Rathfriland producer 438k £1730 £395 and Glenanne producer 444k £1700 £383.
Heavy heifers
Armagh producer 706k £2790 £395: Newtownhamilton producer 608k £2380 £392: Cullyhanna producer 642k £2490 £388: Glenanne producer 686k £2580 £376: 806k £3000 £372: Armagh producer 632k £2350 £372 and Glenanne producer 678k £2520 £372.
Steers
Light steers
Castlewellan producer 348k £1540 £443: 378k £1620 £429: 370k £1580 £427: 340k £1440 £424: Warrenpoint producer 360k £1520 £422: 380k £1600 £421: Milford producer 400k £1660 £415: Warrenpoint producer 370k £1490 £403 and Tandragee producer 380k £1520 £400.
Midweight steers
Tynan producer 486k £2070 £426: Lisburn producer 470k £1990 £424: 460k £1920 £417: Poyntzpass producer 490k £2020 £412: Castlewellan producer 442k £1820 £412: 436k £1780 £408: Armagh producer 496k £2010 £405: Carryduff producer 418k £1690 £404 and Poyntzpass producer 480k £1940 £404.
Forward steers
Portadown producer 576k £2360 £410: Tynan producer 540k £2210 £409: Richhill producer 538k £2190 £407: Portadown producer 540k £2190 £406: Keady producer 502k £2030 £404: Warrenpoint producer 588k £2360 £401: 598k £2380£398: Warrenpoint producer 574k £2270 £396: Warrenpoint producer 524k £2070 £395 and Newtownhamilton producer 562k £2200 £392.
Heavy steers
Armagh producer 630k £2440 £387: Dromore producer 646k £2480 £384: 638k £2410 £378: Kilmore producer 722k £2680 £371: Newtownhamilton producer 682k £2530 £371: Loughgall producer 708k £2600 £367 and Armagh producer 652k Aberdeen Angus £2340 £359.
Weanlings
Light male weanlings
Dromara producer 298k £1510 £507: 318k £1450 £456: Tynan producer 294k £1310 £446: Armagh producer 326k £1460 £448: Cullyhanna producer 298k £1310 £440: Tynan producer 326k £1390 £426: Armagh producer 392k £1670 £426; Dromara producer 302k £1270 £421: 280k £1180 £422 and Tynan producer 310k £1300 £420.
Strong male weanlings
Dromara producer 422k £1820 £431: Armagh producer 406k £1710 £421: Newry producer 416k £1700 £409: Dromara producer 414k £1660 £410 and Armagh producer 428k £1710 £400.
Female weanlings
Lisburn producer 314k £1570 £500: Loughgall producer 240k £1180 £492: Portadown producer 318k £1560 £491: Loughgall producer 304k £1460 £480: Dromara producer 266k £1280 £481: Loughgall producer 280k £1340 £479: 314k £1490 £475: Lisburn producer 330k £1550 £470: Loughgall producer 320k £1490 £466 and Rathfriland producer 376k £1730 £460.
