Limousin heifers with calves selling to top price of £5020 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 320 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 19th July saw prices for all classes of stock soar to the high levels of early springtime.

Highlight of the day was an entry of seven Limousin heifers with Limousin calves at foot from a Newry producer which sold to a top of £5020, others sold at £4800, £4300, £4120, £3880 and £3720 twice.

A video of this sale is available on the mart Facebook page.

The 100 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with forward feeding heifers selling to £451/100k for 550k at £2490 from an Armagh producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

The same owner receives £443/100k for 570k at £2550.

Good quality forward heifers from £380- £436/100k. Included was an entry of 10 Charolais heifers from a Tandragee farmer which averaged 530k at £2165 per head £407/100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £475/100k for 480k at £2300 from an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £474/100k for 500k at £2370.

All good quality lots sold from £370- £441/100k.

Heavy heifers sold to £2790 for 700k £395/100k for an Armagh farmer and to a top of £3000 for 800k £372/100k for a Glenanne producer.

All good quality heavy heifers from £360- £392/100k.

The 100 bullocks met a noticeably firmer trade on previous weeks, forward bullocks sold to £410 for 576k at £2360 for a Portadown farmer, followed by £409/100k for 540k at £2210 from a Tynan producer.

All good quality forward bullocks from £370-£407/100k.

Heavy bullocks to £387/100k for 630k Aberdeen Angus at £2440 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £384/100k for 646k Galloway at £2480 for a Dromore producer.

Grazing type bullocks sold to £443/100k for 348k at £1540 for a Castlewellan farmer, followed by £426/100k for 486k at £2070 for a Tynan farmer.

All good quality grazing bullocks sold from £380-£424/100k.

The 105 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with prices definitely firmer.

Light males sold to £507/100k for 298k at £1510 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £456/100k for 318k at £1450.

All good quality light males from £390-£448/100k and stronger males up to £431/100k for 422k at £1820 from Dromara farmer.

Main demand from £380- £421/100k.

Heifer weanlings sold to £500/100k for 314k at £1570 from a Lisburn farmer, followed by £492/100k for 240k at £1180 from a Loughgall farmer.

All good quality heifer weanlings from £400-£491/100k.

Forward heifers

Armagh producer 552k £2490 £451: 576k £2550 £443: Tandragee producer 530k £2310 £436: Milford producer 528k £2260 £428: Tandragee producer 524k £2220 £424: 534k £2260 £423: Milford producer 572k £2390 £418: Benburb producer 508k £2120 £417 and Tandragee producer 538k £2230 £415.

Midweight heifers

Armagh producer 484k £2300 £475: 500k £2370 £474: Whitecross producer 488k £2150 £441: Tandragee producer 478k £1970 £412: 482k £1940 £403: Warrenpoint producer 450k £1810 £402: Tandragee producer 492k £1960 £398: Rathfriland producer 438k £1730 £395 and Glenanne producer 444k £1700 £383.

Heavy heifers

Armagh producer 706k £2790 £395: Newtownhamilton producer 608k £2380 £392: Cullyhanna producer 642k £2490 £388: Glenanne producer 686k £2580 £376: 806k £3000 £372: Armagh producer 632k £2350 £372 and Glenanne producer 678k £2520 £372.

Steers

Light steers

Castlewellan producer 348k £1540 £443: 378k £1620 £429: 370k £1580 £427: 340k £1440 £424: Warrenpoint producer 360k £1520 £422: 380k £1600 £421: Milford producer 400k £1660 £415: Warrenpoint producer 370k £1490 £403 and Tandragee producer 380k £1520 £400.

Midweight steers

Tynan producer 486k £2070 £426: Lisburn producer 470k £1990 £424: 460k £1920 £417: Poyntzpass producer 490k £2020 £412: Castlewellan producer 442k £1820 £412: 436k £1780 £408: Armagh producer 496k £2010 £405: Carryduff producer 418k £1690 £404 and Poyntzpass producer 480k £1940 £404.

Forward steers

Portadown producer 576k £2360 £410: Tynan producer 540k £2210 £409: Richhill producer 538k £2190 £407: Portadown producer 540k £2190 £406: Keady producer 502k £2030 £404: Warrenpoint producer 588k £2360 £401: 598k £2380£398: Warrenpoint producer 574k £2270 £396: Warrenpoint producer 524k £2070 £395 and Newtownhamilton producer 562k £2200 £392.

Heavy steers

Armagh producer 630k £2440 £387: Dromore producer 646k £2480 £384: 638k £2410 £378: Kilmore producer 722k £2680 £371: Newtownhamilton producer 682k £2530 £371: Loughgall producer 708k £2600 £367 and Armagh producer 652k Aberdeen Angus £2340 £359.

Weanlings

Light male weanlings

Dromara producer 298k £1510 £507: 318k £1450 £456: Tynan producer 294k £1310 £446: Armagh producer 326k £1460 £448: Cullyhanna producer 298k £1310 £440: Tynan producer 326k £1390 £426: Armagh producer 392k £1670 £426; Dromara producer 302k £1270 £421: 280k £1180 £422 and Tynan producer 310k £1300 £420.

Strong male weanlings

Dromara producer 422k £1820 £431: Armagh producer 406k £1710 £421: Newry producer 416k £1700 £409: Dromara producer 414k £1660 £410 and Armagh producer 428k £1710 £400.

Female weanlings

Lisburn producer 314k £1570 £500: Loughgall producer 240k £1180 £492: Portadown producer 318k £1560 £491: Loughgall producer 304k £1460 £480: Dromara producer 266k £1280 £481: Loughgall producer 280k £1340 £479: 314k £1490 £475: Lisburn producer 330k £1550 £470: Loughgall producer 320k £1490 £466 and Rathfriland producer 376k £1730 £460.