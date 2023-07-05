Quality stock was in short supply however a 405kg Limousin sold to £1020 (£252) with a 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£278) and smaller ones sold to £900 for a 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£286).

Weanling heifers sold to £680 for a 360kg Charolais and £640 for a 250kg Limousin with a 225kg Simmental to £480.

Sample prices

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Springingfield producer 405kg Limousin to £1020(£252) 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£278) 360kg Charolais to £940, 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £920, 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900 and 330kg Limousin to £890. Kinawley producer 440kg Limousin to £960, 320kg Limousin to £785, 285kg Limousin to £775, 280kg Limousin to £740, 295kg Limousin to £715, and 275kg Limousin to £680. Fivemiletown producer 440kg Limousin to £950. Kinawley producer 300kg Limousin to £870 (£290) Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £800. Magheraveely producer 290kg Charolais to £560, 275kg Charolais to £500 and 190kg Hereford to £355.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £640, 300kg Simmental to £590, and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £585. Maguiresbridge producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £680, 300kg Friesian to £590, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 and 275kg Friesian to £590. Kinawley producer 275kg Belgian Blue to £560. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Simmental to £540 and 225kg Simmental to £480.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply demand from a strong online and ringside competition.