Limousin steers selling to £2314 at Ballymena

Top price of 278p per kg was paid for a 630kg Limousin steer and to £2314 for a Limousin 890kg.

Heifers to 273 pence for a 600kg Limousin and to £2023 for a Charolais 850kg.

Beef cows to 248p for a 790kg Limousin, Friesian cows to 168p for 800kg.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Mart

Friesian steers to 202p.

Beef cows sold to: M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 790kg £1959 (248) S Heenan, Clough Charolais 660kg £1597 (242) Mrs H McGookin, Limousin 770kg £1817 (236) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 690kg £1621 (235) Matthews Bros, Limousin 560kg £1310 (234) M Moffett, Ballymena Limousin 860kg £1986 (231) M Moffett, Limousin 740kg £1702 (230) S Heenan Charolais 860kg £1917 (223) H Mulholland, Glenavy Simmental 770kg £1694 (220) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg £1348 (214) O O’Kane, Carnlough Simmental 750kg £1567 (209) J Gillispie, Portglenone Limousin 630kg £1310 (208) J McNeill, Moorfields Limousin 720kg £1476 (205) I Beggs, Charolais 600kg £1212 (202) H Mulholland, Glenavy Limousin 650kg £1313 (202) and R McCaw, Ballyintoy Limousin 730kg £1467 (201).

Friesian cows: D McKeenan, Ballymoney Holstein 800kg £1344 (168) M Barr, Ballyclare Friesian 770kg £1285 (167) W Wilson, Ballyclare Friesian 580kg £957 (165), local farmer Friesian 710kg £1171 (165) D McKeeman, Ballymena Holstein 670kg £1105 (165) D Borland, Bushmills Holstein 740kg £1213 (164) G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein 700kg £1148 (164) H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 750kg £1192 (159) D and A Erwin, Ballymena Friesian 710kg £1128 (159) JC Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 790kg £1248 (158) T Adams, Ballymena Friesian 850kg £1343 (158), local farmer Friesian 810kg £1279 (158) J Barr, Ballyclare Friesian 670kg £1051 (157) N Trimble, Holstein 690kg £1076 (156) N Trimble, Holstein 700kg £1092 (156) and D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein 880kg £1364 (155).

Beef heifers

M Diamond, Coleraine Limousin 600kg £1638 (273) H Bradley, Desertmartin Limousin 570kg £1510 (265) S Kelly, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1618 (261) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 560kg £1444 (258) A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg £1479 (255) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 490kg £1244 (254) A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg £1265 (253) C Windrum, Comber Charolais 670kg £1695 (253) C Windrum, Charolais 670kg £1681 (251) G Knowles, Ballymena Limousin 520kg £1300 (250) M Linton Bros Charolais 670kg £1668 (249) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 540kg £1339 (248) T Galloway, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg £1463 (248) W.J Wilson, Charolais 610kg £1500 (246) C Windrum, Charolais 780kg £1911 (245) A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 510kg £1239 (243).

Beef steers to: G Scullion, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £1751 (278), I Parker, Limousin 660kg £1821 (276) D Laverty, Portglenone Belgian Blue 700kg £1904 (272) A McDevitt Limousin 710kg £1924 (271) J Beattie, Ballymena Limousin 820kg £2214 (270) I Parker, Charolais 720kg £1929 (268) L McIlvor Charolais 660kg £1768 (268) RJ Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £2002 (267) RJ Arrell, Limousin 700kg £1862 (266) C McDewitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £1915 (266) J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £1908 (265) RJ Arrell, Limousin 720kg £1908 (265) D McDevitt, Charolais 680kg £1802 (265) L McIvor, Charolais 620kg £1630 (263) J Beattie, Charolais 710kg £1867 (263) and A McNair Limousin 760kg £1998 (263).

Friesian steers

G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein 660kg £1333 (202) R Irwin, Coleraine Friesian 560kg £1131 (202) L McMaster, Broughshane Holstein 670kg £1346 (201) Sam McNabney Holstein 660kg £1313 (199) L McMaster, Holstein 690kg £1338 (194) S McNabney, Holstein 650kg £1254 (193) S McNabney, Holstein 660kg £1254 (190) L McMaster, Holstein 640kg £1216 (190) G Arthur, Holstein 690kg £1304 (189) Sam McNabney Holstein 650kg £1222 (188) L McMaster, Holstein 600kg £1116 (186) Sam McNabney, Holstein 560kg £1036 (185) L McMaster, Holstein 620kg £1134 (183) S McNabney, Holstein 600kg £1092 (182) H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 550kg £979 (178) and H Carson, Friesian 560kg £974 (174).

Friday 1st April 2022: Dairy cows sold to £2120, steady prices as follows - A McClure, Ballywalter £2120, M J King, Cushendall Ayr £2080, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1960, WG Johnston, Belfast Holstein £1920, A McClure, Ballywalter Friesian £1880, RJ Hill, Randalstown Friesian £1800, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1800, W Black, Friesian £1800, A McClure, Ballywalter Friesian £1740 and T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1700.

Suckler cows

30 sucklers sold to £1340, leading pens as follows: A McMullan, Glenariffe Stabiliser in calf £1340, A and ME Graham, Carnlough Belgian Blue and bull calf £1330, W Carlisle, Lisburn Limousin in calf £1280, A and ME Graham Belgian Blue and bull calf £1270, A McMullan Stabiliser in calf £1260, N Hunter, Ballycraigy Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £1250, H Millar, Kells Shorthorn beef and Bull calf £1200, B Huey, Ballymoney Belgian Blue and bull calf £1175, W Carlisle Limousin in calf £1150, A McMullan Stabiliser in calf £1100, W Carlisle Limousin in calf £1100, A McMullan Stabiliser in calf £1070, W Carlisle Limousin in calf £1070, A McMullan Stabiliser in calf £1060, A McMullan Stabiliser in calf £1050 and H Millar Shorthorn beef and bull calf £1030.

Dropped calves

172 dropped calves in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bull calves sold to £486, heifer calves to £500 and Friesian bulls to £240.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: M Murphy, Moorfields Abe £485, A McNair, Ballyclare Limousin £480, A McNair Limousin £480, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £455, A McNair Abe £445, A McNair Limousin £445, L Wilson Belgian Blue £440, A Connolly, Portglenone Abe £410, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £390, J Adair Belgian Blue £390, A Connolly Abe £385, A McNair Limousin £380, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £345, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £335, A P Redmond Belgian Blue £325 and A P Redmond Belgian Blue £300.

Heifers

L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £500, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £425, L Wilson Belgian Blue £420, A Connolly Limousin £410, A Connolly Brb £410, O O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais £405, L Wilson Belgian Blue £380, M Murphy, Moorfields Abe £370, M Murphy Abe £350, R J T Fleming Simmental £345, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £345, J Adair Belgian Blue £345, T Simpson, Ederney Hereford £315, A P Redmond Portavogie Belgian Blue £305, A P Redmond Belgian Blue £300 and A P Redmond Belgian Blue £300.

Friesian bulls

D Patton, Newtonards Holstein £240, B and J Barr, Aghadowey Holstein £200, G and A M Patton Holstein £130, B and J Barr Holstein £110 and B and J Barr Holstein £110.

An entry of 300 weanlings on Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to be £655 over for a Limousin 410kg at £1065 presented by D Thompson, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £530 over for Limousin 360kg at £890 offered by S Weatherup, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks

Top price per kilo

0 – 300kg

S Wright, Carnlough Blonde d’Aquitaine 290kg £900 (310), T McNabney Charolais 220kg £680 (309), R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 220kg £665 (302), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £850 (283), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £820 (282), S Wright Blonde d’Aquitaine 300kg £825 (275), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 250kg £680 (272), J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 260kg £700 (269), S Quigg, Garvagh Limousin 300kg £800 (266), S Logan, Rasharkin Limousin 230kg £610 (265), M Crawford, Glenwherry Hereford 240kg £630 (262), M Crawford Hereford 240kg £630 (262), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £730 (260), B McStocker, Toomebridge Charolais 290kg £755 (260), M Crawford Hereford 250kg £650 (260) and M Crawford Hereford 250kg £650 (260).

301 – 350kg

J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 330kg £960 (290), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £940 (284), S Wright Blonde d’Aquitaine 320kg £910 (284), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £905 (282), T McNabney Charolais 320kg £905 (282), T McNabney Charolais 320kg £905 (282), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 350kg £965 (275), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £930 (273), S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £950 (271), S Weatherup Limousin 330kg £890 (269), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £910 (267), S Patton Charolais 340kg £890 (261), S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £810 (261), S Weatherup Limousin 340kg £870 (255), S McAllister Limousin 330kg £835 (253) and R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 330kg £825 (250).

351kg plus

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £1000 (277), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 360kg £990 (275), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £980 (272), D Thompson Limousin 380kg £1030 (271), H McAllister, Aghadowey Limousin 380kg £1020 (268), H McAllister Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), W and G Hanna Charolais 400kg £1050 (262), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £940 (261), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 380kg £990 (260), S Weatherup Limousin 380kg £990 (260), D Thompson Limousin 410kg £1065 (259), local farmer 390kg £1010 (259), S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £930 (258), J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 370kg £950 (256), D J and R White Charolais 370kg £950 (258) and H McAllister Limousin 390kg £1000 (256).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Top prices per kilo

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £860 (296) R Montgomery Ballymena Charolais 270kg £710 (263) J Frew, Ballymena Limousin 260kg £680 (261) W and G Hanna Charolais 290kg £730 (251) W Mills, Glenarm Simmental 290kg £730 (251) J Frew, Limousin 260kg £650 (250) R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 270kg £675 (250) R Montgomery, Charolais 260kg £645 (248) JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 300kg £740 (246) J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £655 (242) J and R White Charolais 270kg £655 (242) S Logan, Rasharkin Limousin 230kg £550 (239) R Montgomery, Charolais 290kg £690 (237) S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 240kg £570 (237) W Mills, Glenarm Simmental 270kg £640 (237) and S McAllister, Ballymena Limousin 230kg £540 (234).

301kg to 350kg

W Mills, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £810 (263) W Mills, Simmental 330kg £835 (253) S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £800 (250) S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £830 (244) W Mills, Glenarm Simmental 310kg £750 (241) JK Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 340kg £790 (232) JK Davidson Simmental 310kg £720 (232), S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £785 (230) W Mills, Simmental 340kg £780 (229) W Mills, Charolais 320kg £720 (225) R Montgomery, Charolais 310kg £690 (222) JK Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 340kg £750 (220) W Mills, Glenarm Simmental 310kg £680 (219) S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £700 (218) S McAllister, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £700 (218) and JK Davidson, Simmental 340kg £730 (214).

351kg and over

G Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £890 (247) JK Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 380kg £900 (236) W Mills, Glenarm Simmental 370kg £870 (235) S Irons, Coleraine Fleckvieh 420kg £970 (231) W Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 390kg £900 (230) S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 430kg £970 (225) W Mills, Simmental 370kg £830 (223) JK Davidson, Simmental 420kg £885 (210) W Mills, Simmental 360kg £750 (208) JK Davidson Simmental 410kg £850 (207) S Weather, Limousin 410kg £850 (207) S Weatherup, Limousin 370kg £760 (205) P Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 390kg £800 (205) S Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £750 (202) S McAllister, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £760 (200) and PJ McKinley, Martinstown Abe 440kg £880 (200).

Monday evening 4th April 2022: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £340, in lamb ewes to £150 and pet lambs to £46.

Ewes with lambs sold to: S Reynolds, Ahoghill 1 Jac ewe and 2 lambs £340, S Reynolds, 2 Jac ewes and 2 lambs £315, S Loughery, Limavady 3 Mule ewes and 6 lambs £275, S Fry, Kells, 5 Suffolk ewes and 9 lambs £274, I McCluggage, Glarryford 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £265, I McCluggage 3 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £245, A Wharry, Glenarm 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £242, M Wright, Carnlough 5 Suffolk ewes and 9 lambs £240, S Fry, 5 Texel ewes and 9 lambs £238, J and R Reid, Whitehill 1 Texel ewe and 3 lambs £220, J Stewart 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £220, W Craig, Larne 5 Mule ewes and 9 lambs £218, P Graham, Portstewart 5 Texel ewes and 10 lambs £212 and W Craig, Larne 4 Mule and 7 lambs £208.

Breeders sold to: W McBurney, Moorfields 7 Cheviot ewes £150 and W McBurney, 7 Cheviot ewes £140.

Tuesday 5th April 2022: 140 Store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £830 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1350 and a Limousin 520kg at £1350 heifers sold to £840 over for a 510kg £1350 leading prices as follows:

Heifers

0kg – 500kg

S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 470kg £1205 (256), S B and D Weatherup, Limousin 500kg £1220 (244) R McNinch, Larne Simmental 370kg £900 (243) RJ Linton, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1085 (241) S B and D Weatherup Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) RJ Linton, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1170 (234) R McNinch, Larne Simmental 470kg £1050 (223) RandS Mcmullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 490kg £1080 (220) R McNinch, Simmental 440kg £965 (219) J Maybin, Kells Limousin 480kg £1050 (218) R Neeson, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg £1050 (214) J Maybin, Limousin 500kg £1060 (212) R Neeson, Abe £1015 (211), H Armstrong, Coagh Hereford £1030 (210) J Maybin, Abe 490kg £1030 (210) and H Armstrong, Coagh 490kg £1030 (210).

501kg and over

G Wells, Moira Charolais 510kg £1350 (264) S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Belgian Blue 530kg £1300 (245) S B and D Weatherup, Limousin 520kg £1270 (244) RJ Linton, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1240 (243) G Wells, Moira Charolais 570kg £1380 (242) G Wells, Charolais 520kg £1240 (238) RJ Linton, Limousin 520kg £1180 (226) RandS McMullan, Limousin 520kg £1160 (223) H Armstrong, Coagh Hereford 580kg £1270 (219) G Wells, Moira Simmental 700kg £1520 (217) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abe 550kg £1190 (216) G Wells, Moira Limousin 570kg £1230 (215) J Cameron, Broughshane Abe 530kg £1135 (214) J Cameron, Abe 510kg £1090 (213) G Wells, Charolais 530kg £1130 (213) and J Cameron, Abe 580kg £1230 (212).

Bulls/bullocks 0kg – 500kg

RJ Linton, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1010 (265) W H Knox, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg £1290 (263) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 350kg £880 (251) G Knowles, Limousin 410kg £1015 (247) P Rea, Carnalbana Limousin 400kg £970 (245) S and G Davidson, Broughshane Charolais 450kg £1090 (242) T Rainey, Magherafelt Limousin 450kg £1080 (240) D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 420kg £950 (226) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 500kg £1130 (226) R and S McMullan, Broughshane Abe 490kg £1100 (224) D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 490kg £1090 (225) G Knowles, Limousin 410kg £900 (219) D Millar, Belgian Blue 460kg £1000 (217) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abe 500kg £1080 (216) (2) and W Calderwood, Abe 500kg £1070 (214).

Bulls/bullocks 501kg and over

F McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 520kg £1350 (259) C Cochrane, Ballymoney Limousin 520kg £1350 (259) T Rainey, Magherafelt Limousin 510kg £1305 (255) W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 520kg £1300 (250) J McCarroll, Ballymena Charolais 570kg £1400 (245) F McKendry, Abe 570kg £1390 (243) J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 540kg £1290 (238) J and J Rea, Limousin 550kg £1310 (238), J McCarroll, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1250 (235) and L McFall Charolais 610kg £1410 (231).

Wednesday 6th April 2022: An entry of 2,220 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

The annual spring lamb competition was held and big thanks to respective bread societies, sponsors and local butchers for their continued support.

Danny McKay judged two sections of Suffolk class awarding first pure bred to A McNeilly, Randalstown.

Danny purchased these for his Rowendale farm and Butchers Shop, Martinstown for £150, Danny also purchased first prize commercial Suffolk class exhibited by Rodney Blair, Ballymoney for £148.

Stephen Glen, Carryduff judged the Texels, Charolais and Dorsets awarding one prize Texel to J McIlrath, Glarryford weighting 23kg at £146.

First prize Charollais Trevor McConnell, Doagh 23.5kg at £154 selling to Stephen Glenn, first prize Dorset awarded to Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 24kg at £142 also to Stephen Glenn.

Fat hoggets sold to 572p for a pen of 29 21.5kg at £123 and to a 60p per head of £137.50 for a pen of Texels at 35kg.

Spring lambs 302

Top per kg

J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 20kg £142 (710) T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais 21.5kg £149 (693) J Lowe, Cookstown 3 Charollais 20.5kg £138 (673) J McIlrath, 3 Texel 21kg £140 (666) T McConnell, 3 Charollais 23kg £154 (655) M Henderson, Mosside 3 Texel 21.5kg £138 (641) W Carson, Ballymena 3 Dorset 19kg £119 (626) U Torrens, Garvagh 3 Charollais 22kg £137 (622) J McIlrath, 3 Texel 23.5kg £146 (621) A Dodd, Saintfield 1 Texel 19kg £118 (621) A Dale, Ballymena 3 Texel 21kg £130 (619) B McAllister, Ballymena 3 Charollais £142 (617) B McAllister, 1 Charollais 23kg £142 (617) A Ferguson, Killysally 3 Charollais 23.5kg £145 (617) A McConnell, Templepatrick 3 Dorset 19.5kg £120 (615) and J Duncan, Saintfield 2 Texel 20.5kg £126 (614).

Top per head

T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais 23.5kg £154, A McNeilly, Randalstown 2 Suffolk 28kg £150, T McConnell 3 Charollais 21.5kg £149, B McAllister, Kells 3 Charollais 26kg £146, J McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 23.5kg £146, D Hill, Ballyclare 3 Dorset 26.5kg £145, A Ferguson 3 Charollais 23.5kg £145, P Gurney, 2Suffolk 23.5kg £144, A Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Dorset 24.5kg £142, B McAllister, 3 Charollais 23kg £142, B McAllister 1 Charollais 23kg £142, J McIlrath, Glarryford 3Texel 20kg £142, R C and J C Watson 1 Suffolk 30.5kg £141, R Blair, Ballymena 2Suffolk 30kg £140, RAS Barkley, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £140 and N Cole, Killyleagh 3 Dorset 29kg £140.

£137.50 for a pen of 4 Texels 35kg.

Fat ewes sold to £240.

Fat hoggets (1417)

Top per kg

Local farmer 29 Cro 21.5kg £123 (572), J Mackey, Ballynure 3 Dorset 22.5kg £128 (568), T and J Mackey, Ballyclare 3 Dorset 22kg £123 (559), H McGookin, Carrickfergus 4 Texel 23kg £128 (556), P Higgins, Martinstown 11 Dorset 22.5kg £125 (555), D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 22.5 £124 (551), N Higgins, Toomebridge 1 Texel 21kg £115 (547), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 14 Charollais 20.5kg £112 (546), A McGookin, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 23.5kg £128 (544), C Hamilton, Carnlough 170 Suffolk 23.5kg £128 (544), H and B Doherty, Randalstown 15 Texel 24kg £130 (541), A Saunderson, Glenwherry 8 Cro 23kg £124 (539), R T Buchanan, Doagh 12 Texel 19.5kg £105 (538), M Moffet, Broughshane 9 Texel 19.5kg £105, M Johnston, Kells 3 Dorset 23.5kg £126 (536) and R N Weatherup, Larne 1 Texel 25kg £134 (536).

Top per head

B Gardiner, Ballymena 4 Texel 35kg £137.50, Ballylurgan Farm, Randalstown 5 Charollais 30kg £136, N Collins, Aghadowey 20 Texel 31.5kg £136, P Anderson, Portstewart 3 Spo 26kg £135.50, P Anderson 1 Charollais 32kg £135, B O’Neill, Bellaghy 24 Mule 29.5kg £134.50, A Gordon, Newtownards 15 Charollais 29kg £134, R N Weatherup, Larne 1 Texel 25kg £134, R and S Graham, Dundrod 4 Mule 31.5kg £134, A M and V Armstrong, Straid 11 Texel 32kg £134, N Collins 32 Texel 26.5kg £133.50, Ballylurgan Farm 4 Charollais 26.5kg £133, B Stirling, Ballymena 1 Beltex 27kg £133, A M and V Armstrong 16 Suffolk 32kg £133, R Brown, Ballymena 19 Suffolk 28kg £133 and M Gardiner, Ballymena 8 Texel 29kg £133.

Fat ewes (501)

First quality

Suffolk - £170-£208

Texel - £170-£240

Crossbred - £130-£250