Liquid Gold ‘information day’

The focus of the event will be a showcasing of the unique mineral and vitamin drenches: Liquid Gold Cattle and Liquid Gold Sheep.

“Demand for both products has increased dramatically as farmers continue with lambing while also preparing for cattle turnout,” confirmed Richard Powell.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, will be present to discuss the benefits of both products and how best use can be made of them during a period when livestock producers will want to get optimal animal performance from every grass sward.”

Richard Powell discussing preparations for the event with Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health (right)

Effectively boosting cattle’s mineral and vitamin levels prior to turnout will ensure that they make best use of the grass available to them. All of this translates into improved daily growth rates, throughout the grazing season ahead.

Paul Elwood takes up the story: “Drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout will deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period.”

He added: “This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days. These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head. This is based on a Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.”

So how does this compare with feeding additional meal to cattle at grass this year?

Paul Elwood again: “The price of a cattle grower ration is currently well over £300/t. So for the price of approximately 10kg of meal, farmers can secure a more significant growth rate bonus by investing in Liquid Gold Cattle.”

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle. However, it is not the total nutritional package. Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul Elwood confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented: “Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul continued: “Liquid Gold Cattle can act to ensure that young stock are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential while at grass.”

Liquid Gold Sheep can be given to lambs from a month old at a rate of 5ml per animal. This represents a maximum cost of 25p/lamb. Trial work has confirmed the attainment of an extra 1.24kg of liveweight in five weeks.

“Profitable sheep production is all about getting lambs finished that much quicker. And it is in this context that Liquid Gold Sheep can play such an important role,” Paul Elwood concluded.

Liquid Gold Sheep has been formulated to ensure that ewes and lambs receive the correct balance of micronutrients in a form which can be easily taken up and delivered quickly to their sites of action within the body.

Significantly, Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form.

“The profitability of lamb production is inextricably linked to ewe fertility,” concluded Paul Elwood.