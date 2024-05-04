Lisduff Aberdeen-Angus pedigree bull sale not to be missed
Friday, May 10 will see an on-farm sale of 25 elite black and red pedigree Aberdeen-Angus bulls from the renowned Lisduff herd of Leo McEnroe.
Events get underway at 7.30pm.
The event will also be live streamed courtesy of MarteEye: Ballyjamesduff
The Co Cavan breeder commented: “A selection of the top bloodlines within the Lisduff herd will be made available.
“All animals entered for the sale will be immediately available for export to Northern Ireland. In addition, he bulls have been semen tested and genotyped.
Leo McEnroe continued: “We normally hold our spring sale of bulls in April. However the decision was taken to put this year’s event back by a fortnight because of the inclement weather. The bulls on offer at this year’s event will suit both dairy and suckler breeders.”
The Lisduff herd is home to 160 cows: 120 black and 40 red.
Leo McEnroe again: “All our red females are consistently crossed with a full pedigree red bull.”
The past two years have seen the Lisduff herd returning to the pedigree show rings in a more than meaningful way.
Lisduff Beuty Babe U640 took home the senior and reserve supreme championship titles at the 2023 Aberdeen-Angus National Championships, held in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Further success followed with the Lisduff herd bringing home the Bull Championship from Tullamore Show. And, just for good measure, the herd won the Best Pair of Animals’ title at the same event.
“Demand for Lisduff bloodlines is extremely strong at the present time,” Leo McEnroe continued
Another, very positive addition to the breeding line-up within the Lisduff herd has been the recent acquisition of the elite young bull: Retties Lerendezvous X208 ET.
“I brought him over from Scotland,” McEnroe explained. “He is a bull with tremendous breeding potential.”
Meanwhile demand for pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeding stock continues to grow across the island of Ireland. Driving this demand is a universal recognition of the meat quality that Aberdeen-Angus cross cattle will deliver.
The Angus incentive schemes, currently available from all the meat processing companies, is another factor in this regard.
“Aberdeen-Angus sires are equally effective within dairying and suckling scenarios,” Leo McEnroe explained.
“There will be a selection of breeding stock to meet all needs at the May 10th event.”
The Lisduff Angus Herd is located at Maghera, Virginia Co Cavan. The Eircode is A82 PF25.
For further information, contact Leo McEnroe on 00353 86 638 4072