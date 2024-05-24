Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Adam Crockett , Earlston from the Bacardi herd was given the honour of judging the strong line up of Salers at the Balmoral Show 2024.

Adam is no stranger to the show ring, both judging and at the end of the halter.

One of his most recent accolades is being crowned Overall Champion at the Great Yorkshire Show 2023. Adam tapped out his Overall Champion in the Female Champion Lisnamaul Princess from P.J Maginn & Sons.

Princess, a March 2022 born cow sired by Nemo and out off Lisnamaul Molly, is not shy from the winning podium having won Overall Champion back in 2022 and stood Reserve Overall Champion last year 2023.

Overall Champion Lisnamaul Princess. (Pic: Freelance)

Standing Reserve Overall Champion was also from Lisnamaul Salers and was Sidney, a French imported August 2020 born bull.

Sidney earlier in the day won his class to then stand Male Champion.

P.J Maginn & Sons were also awarded Junior Male Champion with Lisnamaul Tiarnan, a January 2023 born bull sired by Sidney and out of Lisnamaul Prosecco. Tiarnan then went on to stand overall Junior Champion.

Up next and standing Junior Female Champion was Lower Bolie Tiktok from O’Kane B & P. Ticktok is an April 2023 born heifer sired by Bacardi Herbie and out of Lower Bolie Peggy-Sue, Ticktok then went on to stand Reserve Overall Junior Champion. O’Kane B & P also went on to win the pairs section.

Standing Reserve Female Champion was Ballykeel Snapchat from Seamus Connell. Snapchat is a May 2022 born heifer sired by Baron and out of Drumaglea Oyster.

Standing Reserve Male Champion from Mr Andrew George Kennedy was Mileview Shetland, a May 2022 born bull sired by Beguin and out of Drumaglea Onynx.

The Salers had a strong team entered in the Interbreed Group of Three competition where they went on to be tapped out as the winners.

Up next the Salers were tapped out second in the Interbreed Exhibitor Bred pairs from Lower Bolie O’Kane B + P.

They ended the show winning the Interbreed Champions Group of Five with an outstanding team forward.

The society would like to congratulate all the exhibitors for a fantastic display of cattle.

Restults

610 Cow, born on or before 31st December 2020, in calf or in milk

1st 268 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Princess;

2nd 267 Elliott J & E A, Drumlegagh Monique;

3rd 269 Elliott J & E A, Drumlegagh Petal.

612 Heifer, born or on after 1st January 2022, and on or before 30th June 2022.

1st 276 Connell Seamus, Ballykeel Snapchat;

2nd 272 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Shakira;

3rd 270 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Sophia ET;

4th 271 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Spice Girl;

5th 273 Connell Seamus, Ballykeel Sensational Et.

613 Heifer, born on or after 1st July 2022, and on or before 31st December 2022.

1st 277 Elliott J & E A, Drumlegagh Sybil.

614 Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2023.

1st 279 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Tiktok;

2nd 280 Elliott J & E A, Drumlegagh Toffee.

615 Bull, up to 2 years old on day of Show

1st 283 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Tiarnan;

2nd 282 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Topper;

3rd 285 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Tyson;

4th 287 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Tinker.

616 Bull, over 2 years old on day of Show.

1st 288 Lisnamaul Salers, Sidney;

2nd 289 Kennedy, Mr Andrew George, ,Mileview Shetland.

617 Pair Of Animals, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible.

1st O Kane B & P;

2nd Elliott J & E A;

3rd Lisnamaul Salers;

4th Connell Seamus;

5th Lisnamaul Salers.

Junior Female Champion

279 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Tiktok.

Junior Male Champion

283 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Tiarnan.

Overall Junior Champion

283 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Tiarnan.

Reserve Overall Junior Champion

279 O Kane B & P, Lower Bolie Tiktok.

Female Champion

268 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Princess.

Reserve Female Champion

276 Connell Seamus, Ballykeel Snapchat.

Male Champion

288 Lisnamaul Salers, Sidney.

Reserve Male Champion

289 Kennedy, Mr Andrew George, Mileview Shetland.

Overall Champion

268 Lisnamaul Salers, Lisnamaul Princess.

Reserve Overall Champion