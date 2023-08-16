Lisnamurrican YFC hold treasure hunt
Lisnamurrican Young Farmers' Club recently held a very successful treasure hunt in aid of Rural Support.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
A record number of 33 cars took place starting at the Misty Burn and finishing at St Patrick's Hall, Broughshane.
After supper price winners where announced – first place was Two cubs and a couple of pensioners, second place was Ian McIlrath's car and third place went to Peaky Finders.
Thanks to Aaron and Ashleigh Graham who gave up their time to set and score the hunt.
The club would also like to thank all those who came and support the event.