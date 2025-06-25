Lisnamurrican YFC welcome exchangees Ashtyn and Keely

Lisnamurrican YFC recently welcomed two exchanges to Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashtyn Willey from Tasmania, Australia, was kindly hosted by the Kidd family while Keely Mitchell from Scotland was hosted by The Witherspoon family.

This is what the two exchangees got up to while they were with Lisnamurrican YFC:

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Morrow, Katie Scott, David Hamilton, Ashtyn Willey, John Hamilton, Sophie McAllister, Gail McCullough , Georgia Kidd, Gemma Taggert and Rachel Crawford

Picked up Ashtyn from the airport and headed straight for dinner at The Thatch.

Monday

On Monday Ashtyn and Georgia climbed Slemish, before heading on a coastal drive to Waterfoot for a sea swim with some other club members.

Tuesday

Keely Mitchell and Katie Witherspoon

On Tuesday Ashtyn explored Benone Strand, Mussenden Temple, and Portstewart before attending our final one act practice, where she shared some great feedback with the cast.

Wednesday

Wednesday was a busy day with Ashtyn and Georgia helping to roll wool with local shearers and attended the Co Antrim heats of the one act. Keely also arrived with us and joined the others with host Katie at the event.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Kidd, Ashytn Willey and Keely Mitchell

Both girls joined their hosts for a farm tour, visited Bushmills Distillery for a tour, had drinks at the Harbour Bar, and finished the night with dinner at Ramore alongside YFCU president Richard Beattie.

Friday

The girls, along with their hosts, enjoyed a scenic coastal drive and visit to the Giant’s Causeway before heading to Ballymena Rugby Club for a welcome barbecue with club members.

Saturday

Katie Witherspoon, Ashtyn Willey and Georgia Kidd

Ashtyn and Georgia visited Grassmen headquarters, then travelled to support Katie and Keely in the RNLI Raft Race in Portrush, before attending Colin Graham at the Five Corners.

Sunday

Lisnamurrican YFC said goodbye to Keely, while Ashtyn enjoyed a big breakfast and joined the club's committee day out at a Karaoke Brunch in Belfast before heading off to continue her travels.

A spokesperson for Lisnamurrican YFC said: “We loved having Ashtyn and Keely with the club and would like to wish them all the best, we hope to see them both again soon.”