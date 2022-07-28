Listen to the first agricultural auction podcast as Cheffins launches ‘Auction Torque’

‘Auction Torque’, the first agricultural auction podcast, takes listeners behind the scenes of the Cheffins July Vintage Sale, which is one of three collective sales hosted by the firm from its sale ground at Sutton, near Ely.

The first episode, released yesterday, includes the highly-anticipated sale of a County 1474, with the hammer falling at £150,000

Presented by former machinery journalist, Edd Mowbray, Auction Torque provides in-depth previews of the machines tipped to be popular on sale day and the estimates they could achieve, before charting their success at the auction and interviewing buyers and sellers of some of the most expensive tractors in the UK.

The first episode, which was released on 27 July, charts the planning and production of one of the biggest vintage auctions in Europe, hosted at Cheffins.

Auction Torque will follow the Cheffins machinery sales calendar, featuring guest interviews and big names in the vintage world, over a series of episodes.

Episodes in the podcast will include never-before-heard stories of the history behind some of the agricultural world’s most sought-after tractors, and the record-breaking prices paid within the market.

Oliver Godfrey, head of Cheffins machinery department, commented: “We are excited to launch the first Cheffins podcast, it’s been great fun recording it and we hope it will give our customers and clients a bit of a laugh when they listen in.

“The podcast gives a glimpse into the weird and wonderful world of collecting vintage tractors and its brilliant community.

“Our sales are quite a feat in terms of organisation, and we hope that this podcast will give us a new and exciting way to communicate with our customers and clients,” he added.