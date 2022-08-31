Listooder man Dai Kennedy to take part in ploughing at Euros

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the third time Dai has qualified to compete at European level, finishing in the silver medal position in Scotland in 2019. Dai will be Northern Ireland’s sole representative in the Classic Class.

Listooder chairman, Martin Gill, said “We are delighted that Dai will represent Listooder Ploughing Society and his country at the European Vintage Ploughing Contest this weekend in Ballykelly, Limavady.

“Dai is an extremely experienced ploughman, and we wish him every success at the event.”

Right, Listooder men Dai Kennedy (second right) and Andrew Gill (centre) preparing to compete at the European Vintage and World Ploughing Contests in September. They are pictured with Listooder Ploughing Society committee and family members

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another Listooder man, Andrew Gill, is preparing to take part at the World Ploughing Contest in the Republic of Ireland in September.

Following his 4th place finish in America in 2019, Andrew will be hoping to bring home the Golden Plough.