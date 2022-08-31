Listooder man Dai Kennedy to take part in ploughing at Euros
Local farmer, Dai Kennedy, president of Listooder Ploughing Society, will represent Northern Ireland at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships this weekend in Ballykelly, near Limavady.
This is the third time Dai has qualified to compete at European level, finishing in the silver medal position in Scotland in 2019. Dai will be Northern Ireland’s sole representative in the Classic Class.
Listooder chairman, Martin Gill, said “We are delighted that Dai will represent Listooder Ploughing Society and his country at the European Vintage Ploughing Contest this weekend in Ballykelly, Limavady.
“Dai is an extremely experienced ploughman, and we wish him every success at the event.”
Another Listooder man, Andrew Gill, is preparing to take part at the World Ploughing Contest in the Republic of Ireland in September.
Following his 4th place finish in America in 2019, Andrew will be hoping to bring home the Golden Plough.
The two-day European Vintage contest gets under way on Friday 2nd September and the World Ploughing Contest takes place on 21st and 22nd September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.