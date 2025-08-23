Little chance of compensation as severe flooding hits the province (1970)

Farmers in various parts of Northern Ireland stood to lose tens of thousands of pounds as a result of crop damage caused by the severe flooding which had impacted Northern Ireland during the previous weekend, reported Farming Life during this week in 1970.

Some farmers were reported to have suffered losses of up to £1,000 and the unfortunate thing was that in most cases there would be no form of compensation, either from the government or through insurance companies.

Although the Ulster Farmers' Union had asked its group secretaries and the Ministry of Agriculture its county executive officers to supply details of flooded districts and resultant damage, “the fact that so many telephones were put out of order by the flood water and storm means that a complete picture of the devastation had not yet been built up,” noted Farming Life.

But it was known that among the worst hit areas were parts of North Armagh, the Limavady and Strabane districts of Londonderry, and large areas of Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, Mr W Hamill, had written to the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Phelim O'Neill, drawing attention to the considerable damage to crops and livestock suffered by some farmers and expressing the hope that some form of financial aid might be forthcoming in specific cases

This was most unlikely, however, for it was not “the general policy” of the government to grant compensation for damage caused by floods.

Farming Life commented: “What makes the situation even worse for some is the reluctance of the average Ulster fanner to insure against such eventualities.

“After severe flooding of agricultural land in the south of England a few years ago many farmers became so alive to the possibility of unexpected loss through storm or flood that they had cover for flood damage written into their insurance policies.

“Such cover is rare in Ulster, so that the majority of farmers whose crops were damaged will never have their losses recouped.”

An official of a big insurance company said that the farmers had been “caught out” through their own reluctance to insure against all possible causes of loss and damage. The insurance market was there to help them and cover against any eventuality is also there, he said, but because of this the demand for this type of insurance has always been small in Northern Ireland.

Earlier in the week the Minister of Agriculture had gone to see the damage to the flood bank on the River Roe below Limavady.

He spoke to some of the farmers whose crops had been flooded when the river overflowed and expressed his sympathy.

He also inspected flood damage in other parts of the province too, and later the minister announced that breaches in flood banks were being repaired and other emergency jobs were being done as speedily as possible.

The banks were to be repaired, the emergency jobs would also be done, but still a good many farmers, through no fault of their own (“except, possibly a reluctance to quiz their insurance man”) would have to “tighten their belts for a season to some”.

And a final word from the insurance man: “The prudent fanner, being involved in a perpetual fight against nature, should take reasonable steps to protect himself against damage by flood - no matter how seldom it is liable to happen.”

A keen trade at Ballyclare: There was a much firmer trade for an entry of 40 dairy cows and heifers at McClelland’s Mart in Ballyclare during this week in 1970. There was a keen trade for quality lots and 14 animals sold from £100 to a top price of £126, selling for a total of £1.584, to average approximately £113 each. Leading prices: Dairy ring – Friesians, William Brown, Killaughey, Millisle, calved heifer, £124; J C Jamison, Bushmills, heifer, £120; John Moore, Straidlands, Ballyclare, springing heifer, £118; J Warwick, Carnlea. springing heifer, £117 10s; T H Shaw, Mounthill, Raloo, springing heifer, £110; A Murdock, springing cow, £110; T. Hamilton, Middle Division, Carrickfergus, springing cow, £108 10s; H Wylie, Portglenone, springing heifer, £107 10s; H McConnell, Broadlea, springing heifer, £107; G Gault. Glynn, springing cow, £105; R H Hoey, Crosshill, Glenwherry, springing cow, £101 10s.