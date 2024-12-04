Little donkeys shine a light on charity’s work this Christmas

Two donkeys and their adorable foals are taking centre stage this festive season.

As the faces of World Horse Welfare’s Christmas appeal, Mia and her foal Peanut have already experienced the seasonal snow fall and are doing their best to shine a light on equine welfare and the work of the charity.

Peanut was born at Belwade Farm, the charity’s rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire, where she and her fellow stable mate Popcorn, have been enjoying lots of attention from charity patron and leading equine influencer Esme Higgs.

Esme said: “Donkeys are clever, loving, and full of personality – but they need special care.

Esme Higgs with Peanut the donkey foal at Belwade Farm

“I met the gorgeous Peanut and Popcorn and their rescued mums Mia and Molly, on a recent visit to Belwade Farm, and it was wonderful to see they are getting the support they deserve and learning to trust humans.

“This season, your help can make all the difference to these amazing animals.”

Centre manager at World Horse Welfare Belwade Farm, Eileen Gillen, said: “Donkeys are interesting animals, and we are so pleased to be able to share pictures of the two foals we have at the farm this Christmas.”

“In this case and thanks to our supporters enabling us to be there for them, Mia and Molly are doing well here at Belwade and were able to give birth to beautiful, healthy foals.”

Welcome to the family, mums Mia and Molly proudly introduce their foals to Esme at Belwade Farm

While donkeys may appeal to people as easy to keep as pets, their needs are often misunderstood, which can lead to serious welfare issues.

Although they are like horses in that they like to live in a herd, donkeys also need to pair bond with another donkey – this behaviour is instinctive and essential to their wellbeing.

Separating bonded pairs causes them a lot of stress and donkeys who have lost a mate can literally die from a broken heart – as the effect of this stress on their health can lead to a condition called hyperlipaemia, which can be fatal.

Shelter is also extremely important to donkeys, as their coats are not waterproof like that of a horse, they also need a very specific diet, regular exercise and daily “enrichment activities” to keep them entertained.

Foot care can be an issue too, as their hooves do not cope well with a wet and muddy UK climate.

Eileen added: “As far as understanding their care goes, it’s important to consider how different they are to horses as they are very good at masking their pain as a survival mechanism.

“This can lead to them not receiving the care they need at the right time, as the signs of ill health can be easily missed.

“While we don’t take many donkeys in at World Horse Welfare, when we do the reasons are usually the same.

“Rather than deliberate neglect it tends to be more down to a lack of understanding and knowledge on behalf of those responsible for their care.”

World Horse Welfare relies on public support to fund its work, and the season of giving is the perfect time to make a difference.

If you love World Horse Welfare’s Christmas campaign you can show your support for the rescued donkeys by donating here.