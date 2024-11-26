LiveScot 2024: A showcase of excellence in Scotch beef and Scotch lamb
This year’s show featured the Royal Smithfield Club Beef Ribs and Saddle of Lamb competitions, and the event was judged by Karl Hearton from Kinnaird Butcher & Deli and proudly supported by the Scotch Butchers Club run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and John Scott Meat.
The Scotch Butchers Club is a network of elite butchers committed to showcasing the best of Scotch beef, Scotch lamb and specially selected pork, and ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship within the butchery industry.
Tom Gibson, director of business development, said: “The LiveScot show continues to serve as a great platform for excellence in the beef and lamb sectors, and this year has certainly upheld that reputation. The exceptional quality of entries, along with the dedication of all involved, demonstrates the industry’s unwavering commitment to high standards. We are pleased to support the Scottish National Fatstock Club and John Scott Meat, both of whom are integral to the continued success of Scottish agriculture.”
Jason Ward, general manager, at John Scott Meat, added: “LiveScot is a key event in our calendar each year for buying prize winning livestock and we are particularly proud to host the annual Beef Rib and Lamb Saddle competition. It is inspiring to see farmers so eager to raise the bar in our industry, their commitment to excellence is evident in the outstanding quality of the products showcased which we are proud to offer to our customers.”
Champion in the saddle of lamb competition was G Whyte and champion in beef rib was G Patterson, while R and M Struthers and M and HD Currie were the respective reserve champions.
LiveScot, supported by industry leaders, continues to be a valuable forum for stakeholders to come together, exchange knowledge, and celebrate the finest produce within the sector.
For full results from all classes, please visit The Royal Smithfield Club website: https://www.royalsmithfieldclub.co.uk/
For more information about the Scotch Butchers Club, visit: https://makeitscotch.com/the-scotch-butchers-club
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.