Livestock and equine entries closing for Balmoral Show 2023

Livestock and equine exhibitors are reminded that entries for this year’s Balmoral Show will close tomorrow (Wednesday 15 March) at 5pm.

By Joanne Knox
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read

All entries must be submitted online. To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10 May to Saturday 13 May 2023.

For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Karen Hughes reminds exhibitors that entries for Balmoral Show 2023 close on Wednesday 15 March at 5pm.
