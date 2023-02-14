Livestock and Equine entries open for Balmoral Show 2023
Karen Hughes and Carolyn Greene, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reveal the 2023 Prize Schedules for the livestock and equine sections and announce that entries for Balmoral Show 2023 open on Wednesday 15th February.
By The Newsroom
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:57am
All entries must be submitted online and will close on Wednesday 15th March at 5pm.
To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023.