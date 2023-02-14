Livestock and Equine entries open for Balmoral Show 2023

All entries must be submitted online and will close on Wednesday 15th March at 5pm.

To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023.

Karen Hughes and Carolyn Greene, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reveal the 2023 Prize Schedules and announce that entries for Balmoral Show 2023 open on Wednesday 15th February.