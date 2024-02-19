Livestock and equine entries open for Balmoral Show 2024
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that livestock and equine entries for Balmoral Show 2024 open on Wednesday 21st February.
This year all livestock entries will open at 10am. In the equine sections entries will have staggered opening times of 8am for Irish Draught classes, 9am for Connemara classes and 10am for all remaining equine classes.
All entries must be submitted online before they close on Wednesday 20th March at 5pm. To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.